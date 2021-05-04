HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovapptive today announced that its mInventory mobile inventory management solution is now available on SAP® Store. mInventory is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and integrates with SAP Extended Warehouse Management using SAP Integration Suite and SAP Extension Suite to deliver improved warehouse productivity and inventory accuracy to customers.
"As a proud SAP partner, we're thrilled to have our mobile inventory management solution available on SAP Store," said Innovapptive CEO Sundeep V. Ravande. "Now, businesses that use SAP technologies worldwide will have easy access to a turnkey mobile barcoding solution that performs automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) to deliver real-time visibility into their physical inventory movement."
Users can access a free trial of mInventory using sample data. The app transforms maintenance, repairs and operations (MRO) warehouses, helping to ensure the most efficient and productive service to frontline maintenance technicians. It streamlines integration with Innovapptive's mobile maintenance solution, mWorkOrder, for maximum productivity of maintenance technicians and a truly integrated MRO value chain.
mInventory allows users to:
- Increase warehouse productivity and reduce operations costs by between 5% and 25%
- Increase inventory accuracy to over 99% and reduce holding costs
- Deploy complete paperless warehouse operations
- Gain real-time visibility into warehouse operations
- Auto-identify items via barcodes, RFID or optical character recognition (OCR)
To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. mInventory is one such application. Innovapptive is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific utility and discrete industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes.
SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com. It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Innovapptive is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platform, SAP Business Technology Platform. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a digital transformation pioneer offering the only Connected Worker Platform that digitalizes the last mile of frontline workers into SAP technologies. Our solutions integrate GIS operational data and data from SAP solutions with work instructions, SOPs and checklists, connecting the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows and executives to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker by engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety and inefficiencies into growth. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston with offices in Australia, the Netherlands and India. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
