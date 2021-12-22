WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, today announced its newly formed partnership with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. The partnership was initiated following the announcement of Mira Commerce's elite agency partnership status with BigCommerce, a leading SaaS solution and the world's leading cloud eCommerce platform for established and rapidly growing businesses.
Mira Commerce builds scalable, powerful, and beautiful eCommerce sites for mid-market and enterprise-level retailers, brands, manufacturers, and distributors. Mira Commerce excels at complex system integrations and building custom cloud full stack serverless apps by embracing MACH – Microservices Architecture, API-driven, Cloud-based, Headless Commerce.
Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. Acumatica delivers its solution with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, enabling a complete, real-time view of business data anytime, anywhere. Through its worldwide network of partners, Acumatica provides the full suite of integrated business management applications, designed to help mid-sized companies thrive in today's fast-moving markets.
"Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Bringing Mira Commerce and Acumatica's expertise together will be a real advantage for our customers. Customers will be able to access accurate and timely data between the Acumatica platform and BigCommerce and continue their journey toward becoming a truly connected business."
Mira Commerce, which was recognized as BigCommerce's Elite Agency Partner in 2021, will help support real-time, bi-directional data integration between BigCommerce and Acumatica.
"Acumatica is a great product with a great team behind it. We see a huge potential for merchants, distributors, and brands to leverage Acumatica's platform to support their growth and enable omni-channel commerce," says Sergei Ostapenko, President & CEO of Mira Commerce.
Mira Commerce has experienced accelerated growth this past year with recent customer wins including Griot's Garage, Level Nine Sports, WineDirect, Mizuno, RC Pets, and Zwilling. With its growing client and partnership portfolio, Mira will continue to build a broader portfolio of commerce technology services on a global scale.
About Mira Commerce
Mira Commerce is a premier digital transformation consultancy that provides both mid-market and enterprise retailers, brands, manufacturers and distributors with an innovative mix of digital commerce technology and business services. Leveraging MACH (microservices architecture, API-driven, cloud-based, headless commerce), Mira Commerce builds dynamic, powerful, easy-to-use eCommerce sites, and connects evolving sales channels with systems to enable truly personalized, scalable digital commerce. Mira Commerce is known for its passion for client success and a laser-like focus on delivering results to both clients and integral technology partners. For more information about Mira Commerce, please visit http://www.miracommerce.com or http://www.linkedin.com/company/miracommerce or contact hello@miracommerce.com. For Media Inquiries contact Marina Vaks at marina.vaks@miracommerce.com.
About Acumatica
Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.
