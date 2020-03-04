GOLDEN, Colo., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent360, a leading customer database platform (CDP) provider for resorts and hotels, has been chosen by Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa to enhance their digital marketing efforts. The resort chose the platform for its proven ability to personalize outreach through targeted communications.
Mirror Lake Inn is a luxury resort rich with history. Established in 1924 in Lake Placid, New York, this family-owned property has been AAA Four Diamond rated for more than 30 years. The 128-room resort is also home to the area's first rope tow, snowmaking machine and skating camp, embodying Lake Placid's legacy as a two-time Winter Olympics host. They draw guests from near and far with upscale accommodations; a salon and spa; and activities such as skiing, snowboarding and skating. However, they were continuously looking to maximize occupancy.
"Before partnering with Ascent360, we thought it was best to send all of our marketing emails to every customer," says Chris Jarvis, director of rooms at Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa. "We realized that we needed to modernize our marketing approach and engage online customers in an authentic way. We want to personally welcome you to Lake Placid, whether it's through a marketing email or face-to-face."
But to do that, they first needed to know who their customers were, Jarvis says. Going forward, the Ascent360 solution will gather data from multiple channels to create comprehensive customer profiles. Along with support from Ascent360's in-house marketing team, Mirror Lake Inn will shift towards sending automated messages and personalized promotions to guests with deals for birthdays and anniversaries; upgrade opportunities; and lapsed guest winback offers.
The platform's geo-targeting capabilities will also distinguish local visitors and "staycationers" from out-of-town guests. This will allow Mirror Lake Inn to send last-minute specials, such as discounts on spa services and sports activity suggestions for those in the area.
"These personalized interactions are what we value as a family-owned company," Jarvis says.
"Ascent360 enables clients to easily segment customer data and engage smarter," affirms Carlos Perez, chief revenue officer at Ascent360. "By sending the right messages to the right people at the right time, Mirror Lake Inn will be able to maximize engagement, accelerate their campaigns, enhance customer satisfaction and increase their profits."
Ascent360 is a leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider for mid-market business-to-consumer (B2C) companies. Founded in 2013, Ascent360 developed one of the first CDPs, and today manages over 150 databases for clients across brand, retail, e-commerce and resort segments. With the mission of simplifying and humanizing data, the Ascent360 Software-as-a-Service platform helps marketers understand their customers and personalize their approach to meet individual needs. Ascent360 offers ongoing data analysis and strategic marketing guidance to guarantee an immediate, long-term return on investment.
