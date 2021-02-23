PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High growth investment firm MissionOG announced today an expansion of its investment team, appointing Rob Metzger as general partner. With the appointment of Rob, MissionOG adds another highly experienced operator, advisor, and investor to its leadership team with deep experience in fintech and software businesses. As an accomplished investment banker, he also has significant knowledge guiding fast growing companies through critical capital raise and merger and acquisition transactions.
For the past five years, Rob has served as senior advisor to MissionOG. In that role, he successfully helped source portfolio companies Bento, Infinicept, Solovis (acquired by Nasdaq), and Venminder. As general partner, Rob will serve as a member of the investment committee for upcoming MissionOG funds.
Prior to MissionOG, Rob was a partner and managing director at William Blair, where he oversaw over 150 merger and acquisition and capital raise transactions within the financial services and technology investment banking groups. In addition, Rob previously worked at ABN Amro Incorporated, A.T. Kearney, and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. Besides his work as an operator and investment banker, Rob has also served as board director of growth stage and public companies including Millennium Trust Company, Wageworks, JetPay, and USA Technologies.
"I have known Rob for 20 years, first as a highly skilled investment banker, then as a trusted partner of MissionOG," noted Gene Lockhart, co-founder and chairman emeritus of MissionOG. "As general partner, Rob adds deep expertise in our target markets, bringing an active and highly relevant network."
In his role, Rob will focus on identifying new investment opportunities and actively managing portfolio companies within the fintech and software sectors.
"I have really enjoyed working with MissionOG over the past five years and have been very impressed with the team, the platform and how they deliver significant value to their companies," remarked Rob. "As the opportunities for innovative B2B fintech and software companies grow, I am excited to expand my role in future funds and help accelerate leading growth companies in these sectors."
"Rob has been an invaluable member of our team over the past five years," said Andy Newcomb, co-founder and managing partner of MissionOG. "Rob's new role enhances our ability to discover and build great companies in future funds and, as importantly, furthers MissionOG's culture of high integrity and absolute partnership."
Rob is currently a clinical assistant professor of finance and the director of the Investment Banking Academy at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, as well as a senior director at William Blair. He is board director of Payroc and North Mountain Merger Company. Rob graduated with a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University.
About MissionOG
MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. We apply our experience and capabilities to a group of highly skilled and passionate entrepreneurs whose businesses are on the cusp of exponential growth. The firm is managed by operators and investors who have effectively built early to growth stage businesses and guided them through successful acquisitions. MissionOG is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information visit http://www.missionog.com.
