CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced the three finalists for the 13th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award. The winner will be announced at a public digital event on May 19, 2020.
For more than a decade, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.
"After much deliberation, the Awards committee is delighted to select these three finalists for our Award," said George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "These finalists all exhibit extraordinary leadership in designing their enterprises for sustained success."
The 2020 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award finalists are:
- Mojgan Lefebvre, EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer, Travelers
- Shamim Mohammad, SVP, CIO/CTO, CarMax
- Zeeshan Tariq, VP, CIO, Zimmer Biomet
"It's an honor to be recognized by the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership program," said Ms. Lefebvre. "This award is a testament to the work of an exceptional team that is dedicated to continuing Travelers' legacy of innovation. Together, our technology and operations professionals are delivering solutions that optimize efficiency, drive business outcomes, extend our advantage in risk expertise and provide great experiences for our customers, agents, brokers and employees."
"At CarMax, we've made significant investments over the past several years transforming our technologies, positioning our teams for rapid change and building our omni-channel customer experience. These proactive efforts have enabled significant business agility for our company, which is critical during this unprecedented time," said Mr. Mohammad. "I'm honored by this meaningful recognition from MIT, and it is a credit to our incredible technology team members, and talented associates who are revolutionizing car buying for our customers and empowering our associates and workplace through innovative technologies."
"To receive this award is truly an honor for anyone," said Mr. Tariq. "It is also a recognition and a reminder that the role of IT is fast evolving, and advances in technology are forcing every industry to rethink and reinvent or risk becoming irrelevant."
After two rounds of extensive review, a panel of judges that includes CIOs, academic researchers and IT professionals selected the Award finalists who exhibit the key traits of a CIO leader in the following four areas: exceptional communicator, recognized IT leader, driver of business value and trusted partner.
These criteria are adapted from the award-winning book The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value, which draws extensively upon research conducted at MIT Sloan. To register to attend the free MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award public digital event on May 19th at 10:30am EDT, visit: https://mitcio.com/register/
About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations and business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to learn about the Symposium's response to COVID-19, visit www.mitcio.com.
