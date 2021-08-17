CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education is currently enrolling participants for 'Accelerating Digital Transformation with Algorithmic Business Thinking.' Taught by a team of world-renowned MIT Faculty, this course is designed to provide executives with a deeper understanding of advanced technologies, the patterns they share, and the critical human capabilities required to integrate them into a company.
Beginning September 15, 2021, this seven-week online course will introduce the concept of algorithmic business thinking and how to apply key principles of computer science to a broad range of complex business problems.
"This program is about providing you with insights, tools and frameworks to understand how your technical colleagues are thinking and speaking," said Paul McDonagh-Smith, Digital Capability Leader, MIT Sloan Executive Education. "Together, we'll pull back the curtain on AI and other transformative technologies to show you how they're built, how they work, and how you can use them in your business."
This highly immersive experience will instruct individuals to look at challenges with an algorithmic mindset and recognize how technology and people combine to create and deliver value. Participants will learn how to accelerate digital transformation, optimize ROI on AI, and unite human and machine capabilities in ways that deliver competitive advantages. Other key takeaways include:
- Upskilling your workforce and extending your customer base
- Creating elite digital professionals who speak a common digital language inside and outside of the company
- Evolving your digital transformation strategy, leadership, and management approaches
- Recalibrating your human and machine relationship to fit the realities of your teams and company
- Developing human-centered capabilities essential to digital transformation—and how to leverage machines to augment those capabilities
This digital transformation course provides participants with access to MIT's 4Dx virtual environment for office hours with the faculty director, as well as networking opportunities with other learners. To learn more about the course or to enroll, click here. For a complete list of Executive Education courses, visit the MIT Sloan website.
About MIT Sloan Executive Education
MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 80 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.
