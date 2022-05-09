New course designed to explore a data-driven approach to achieving organizational success
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced 'Data-Driven Teams: The Art and Science of Winning', a new course examining how high-performing teams differ from their competitors across four main dimensions: talent, system, leadership, and culture.
"Business leaders can learn valuable management lessons from high-performing teams, and in sports, there are many compelling examples of these types of teams to study," said Ben Shields, senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. "Our vision is to provide senior leaders the opportunity to explore the parallels between business and sports and apply the insights to build and manage their own teams to win more consistently.
Offered live online from May 23-25, the course will be led by Ben Shields, with guest speakers Brian Billick, Super Bowl winning head coach and commentator, James Dale, co-author with Billick on the book The Q Factor, Shira Springer, award-winning journalist and lecturer at MIT Sloan and Boston University, and Ben Alamar, a pioneer in the field and author of the book Sports Analytics.
This program is designed for senior leaders in any industry who seek to build, lead, or enhance the performance of teams and those who are interested in learning how data and system design can help teams win consistently over time.
Key takeaways from the program include:
- An understanding of how high-performing teams differ from their competitors
- A data-driven approach to talent identification and evaluation
- Techniques to measure current team's talent base relative to business needs
- An understanding of how to design a system that maximizes a team's potential as well as mechanisms for feedback and iteration to continuously improve team systems
- An understanding of the role of the leader in fostering a winning culture over the long-term
- Techniques to better define and optimize team cultures
- Data-informed insights on how to optimize systems to win more consistently
To learn more about the course or to enroll, click here. For a complete list of upcoming Executive Education courses, visit the MIT Sloan Executive Education website.
About MIT Sloan Executive Education
MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.
