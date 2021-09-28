CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education is now enrolling participants for 'Cybersecurity Leadership for Non-Technical Executives'. Beginning October 25, 2021, this three-day, live online course is taught by Stuart E. Madnick, Professor of Information Technology, Keri Pearlson, Executive Director of the research consortium Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS), and Michael D. Siegel, Director of CAMS.
Designed to focus on the leadership, organizational and managerial aspects of cybersecurity, it prepares non-cybersecurity leaders to be knowledgeable participants in cybersecurity conversations with CISO and other technology leaders. All leaders have a role in keeping the organization secure. This course covers cyberthreat management, drawing from the U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework to structure the latest research on understanding an organization's cybersecurity readiness. Knowing how to protect, detect and respond to cyber risks is a managerial issue today discussed at every level, from the board of directors to day-to-day operational managers. Topics covered in this course include leadership's role in securing organizations, preparing a cybersecurity strategy to secure people and assets, new approaches for calculating the costs and benefits of cyber investments, building a culture of cybersecurity, governance and global trade policies for cyber risk internet-enabled devices, and many more.
"This course aims to achieve a more holistic approach on cybersecurity," said Madnick. "Cybersecurity issues are not purely a technology problem—they are multi-headed hydras that need to be addressed with a multi-disciplinary approach. Managers and leaders cannot delegate cybersecurity decisions to their tech teams without participating in these mission critical discussions."
This highly interactive course provides leaders with actionable insights, frameworks, and best practices for managing cybersecurity-related risk. This is not a technology course; this is a managerial course. The instructors will share dozens of stories, current events, case studies, best practices and more. Key takeaways include:
- Overall cybersecurity awareness
- The role of non-tech leaders in cybersecurity management
- Components of an organizational strategy to increase cyber resilience
- Measuring the organization's cyber-safety risk, and how it is changing over time
- Making cyber investments and the tradeoffs between preparing and responding to events
- Building a culture of cybersecurity
- How to speak the language of cybersecurity to enable informed conversations with technology teams and colleagues, and ensure an organization is as cybersecure as possible
Key concepts from the various learning modules are cumulatively combined into a personalized action plan – a playbook – of what to do next and how to manage various stakeholders throughout an organization. To learn more about the course or to enroll, click here. For a complete list of Executive Education courses, visit the MIT Sloan Executive Education website.
MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 80 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.
