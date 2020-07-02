CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review is now, for the first time, available to the Brazilian market. In partnership with TEC Institute, a leading digital consultancy, the magazine is now available online in Portuguese, featuring a blend of translated content and original material.
"We're delighted to welcome TEC Institute and its team of talented journalists as our new Portuguese-language partners joining our existing international line-up and bringing MIT Technology Review to a new audience," said Nico Crepaldi, head of licensing at MIT Technology Review.
As part of a multi-year expansion drive, the Brazilian edition of MIT Technology Review joins existing international editions in Arabic, Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, and Urdu.
"MIT Technology Review is proud to extend its geographic reach, bringing its mission of trusted, authoritative, fact-based journalism to the important Brazilian market," said Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, publisher and CEO at MIT Technology Review.
A second phase of this launch will include a print edition as well as the adaptation of the publication for the Portugal market.
"I have no doubt that MIT Technology Review will make history in Brazil—the arrival of the brand will facilitate access to more in-depth technology news and guide our companies towards innovation and the construction of a new society," said André Miceli, board member at TEC Institute.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the commercial, social, and political impact of new technologies. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
About TEC Institute
The Institute for Technology, Entrepreneurship and Culture (TEC) is a global collaboration, learning and innovation platform, whose goal is to provide cutting-edge digital content and insights. The Institute addresses topics such as technology, entrepreneurship, communication and business in an accessible way, preparing companies and society for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. Everything is developed by researchers and specialists from different parts of the world, who work on local initiatives providing organizations with quality content and develop special projects and researches.