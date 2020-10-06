CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's December 2-3 virtual conference, CyberSecure, equips executives, leaders, and managers with practical guidance on cyber-breach prevention and incident response.
"Cybersecurity is crucial everywhere, across all organizations and in every old and emerging technology. Threats move quickly and change daily. This event gathers key experts to help you understand what comes next," said Patrick Howell O'Neill, cybersecurity reporter for MIT Technology Review.
CyberSecure speakers bring cross-industry perspectives on nation-state hackers, cyber-resiliency strategies, holistic risk management, and the path toward a zero-trust future. They represent a curated selection of researchers, information security specialists, and leaders experienced in preventing and responding to cybercrime attacks. They include:
- MK Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks
- John Hultquist, Senior Director, Intelligence Analysis | FireEye
- Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax
- Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard
- Edna Conway, VP Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation
- Aaron Cockerill, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Strategy Officer | Lookout
- Halvor Molland, Senior Vice President | Norsk Hydro ASA
- Ben Buchanan, Director, Cyber AI Project | Georgetown University
- Kimberly Grauer, Head of Research | Chainanalysis
CyberSecure presenting partners include Darktrace, a world leader in AI cybersecurity that specializes in threat detection, investigation, and response; and Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company.
Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.
CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
About MIT Technology Review
Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned independent media company whose insight, analysis, reviews, interviews, and live events explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts.
MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.
Media Contact:
MIT Technology Review
press@technologyreview.com