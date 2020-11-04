CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's December 2-3 virtual conference CyberSecure offers practical guidance on cyber-breach prevention and incident response to combat the growing sophistication and frequency of ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and data breaches threatening our organizations in today's global society.

 

CyberSecure is for:

  • Senior decision-makers who have a stake in the cyber-health of their enterprise
  • Academic researchers interested in a cross-industry view of cybersecurity developments
  • Entrepreneurs and SMEs pioneering innovative cybersecurity technologies
  • Government and civic leaders responsible for data protection and the privacy and security of their systems and citizens

CyberSecure speakers include:

  • M.K. Palmore, Field Chief Security Officer | Palo Alto Networks
  • Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer | Equifax
  • Alissa Abdullah (Dr. Jay), Deputy Chief Security Officer | Mastercard
  • Edna Conway, VP for Global Security, Risk & Compliance, Azure | Microsoft Corporation

CyberSecure's online experience features:

  • Keynote presentations and panel discussions with industry-leading experts
  • Live chats and polls throughout the program
  • Interactive Q&As with our speakers and editors
  • On-demand videos, speaker materials, and resources from MIT Technology Review and partners

Post-event benefits include:

  • Subscription to The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday email newsletter
  • Access to speaker videos and materials until December 2021
  • One-year complimentary digital subscription to MIT Technology Review

The CyberSecure presenting partner is Mimecast, a leading email security and cyber-resilience company. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

Visit cybersecuremit.com for the full speaker lineup, the two-day agenda, and registration.

CyberSecure begins on Wednesday, December 2, at 12:00 pm EDT. Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

About MIT Technology Review 

MIT Technology Review's mission is to make technology a greater force for good by bringing about better-informed, more conscious technology decisions through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Media Contact:
MIT Technology Review
press@technologyreview.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.