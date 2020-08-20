CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review has announced the dates and speakers for its annual EmTech MIT conference, which will take place virtually October 19-22, 2020.
This year's program explores the technology underpinning—and the forces driving—our digital world. EmTech MIT invites some of the world's most inspiring industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to share their insights as we all reset, rethink, and rebuild. Featured guests include Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, NSA cybersecurity director Anne Neuberger, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer, and more.
EmTech MIT 2020 attendees will explore technologies through the lenses of innovation and social responsibility. From mainstage keynotes to Q&As and small discussions, this event provides a curated view of the year's most important developments in biomedicine, artificial intelligence, global-scale technology, cybersecurity, and more. Click here to view speakers, see the full conference agenda and register for EmTech MIT.
In addition, MIT Technology Review's 2020 Innovators Under 35, selected from among the most promising change makers around the world, have been invited to appear at the event to share their pioneering innovations.
The Future Today Institute, a global strategic foresight firm that helps leaders and their organizations prepare for complex futures, will participate as a strategic partner.
Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.
