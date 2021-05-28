MARLBORO, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitchell Humphrey & Co. (MH&Co.) is pleased to present their FastTrackGov® (FTG) community development software with an online services portal to New Jersey municipalities in accordance with new law launching the permitting process into a digital space.
"A centralized, online system will simplify the complicated mechanisms and eliminate much of the frustration and costly inefficiencies that often delay important projects. This upgrade will improve the entire process, from submission and review, to scheduling, inspection and approvals," stated Senator Steve Oroho. Read the full article here.
MH&Co. is a specialized software developer focused on the public sector, connecting governments and citizens. Their FastTrackGov® (FTG) community development software offers premier solutions that streamline operations and support citizen satisfaction, including licensing, construction permitting, code enforcement, planning & land use, and citizen interaction. Modern conveniences, greater efficiencies, and an easy-to-navigate online portal all come standard.
Features of FTG include:
- Online portal for citizens and contractors to apply, renew, make a payment, or check the status of their permit application 24/7/365
- A centralized database provides real time access to all permits, licenses, and registrations
- Information accessible in real time from any location in the field using a web-enabled device
- Workflow is tailored to your unique business requirements
- Integration with Electronic Plan Review (EPR) and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) software
- Mobile app: synchronize inspections, mapping, enter inspection results, and more
For New Jersey municipalities, MH&Co. is the premier vendor to turn to for taking processes online. Their FTG software is customized to each municipality's specific requirements making it a perfect fit for the new mandate and beyond.
About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.
Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the Public and Private sectors. Their broad range of software includes Financials, Community Development, and Vehicle for Hire Regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: http://www.mitchellhumphrey.com
Media Contact
Eve Steele, Mitchell Humphrey & Co., 3149912440, esteele@mitchellhumphrey.com
SOURCE Mitchell Humphrey & Co.