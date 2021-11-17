LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that it has named, Mitratech, the leading provider of legal and compliance software, "Overall LegalTech Company of the Year" in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Mitratech is a provider of enterprise legal management solutions for corporate legal departments.
Mitratech works in the Software industry, specialising in Compliance, eBilling, eDiscovery, GRC, Information Governance, Legal, Legal Hold, Matter Management, policy management, spend management and HR solutions..
Over the past year, Mitratech has made eight strategic acquisitions that extend its portfolio of legal and compliance solutions to meet a rising need. These acquisitions, together with Mitratech's legacy portfolio allow an organization to address increasingly complex and varied risks wherever and whenever they arise, especially now that they cross boundaries between disciplines and departments.
"We are incredibly excited to have won this award from LegalTech Breakthrough." said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "Our world-class clients, incredibly engaged and driven team members, as well as our continuous collaboration with our network of partners, allows us to move forward with innovation and investment as we provide the best corporate legal software products in the industry today."
Over the past year, Mitratech has served over 1,500 organizations worldwide, including 30% of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in 160 countries.
The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"At the end of the day, every legal department operates differently - they are not all uniform in their needs. Legal operations professionals have become highly tech-savvy, needing flexibility as well as deep functionality when it comes to the individualized customization of their matter management tools," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Mitratech is our choice for 'Overall LegalTech Company of the Year' for 2021. Their ability to offer their customers unparalleled functionality is just one example of this company standing as a true leader in enterprise legal management."
About LegalTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com
About Mitratech
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.
