AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a world leader in workflow automation, has released four new workflow templates, available free of charge to any company facing operational challenges created by the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, the TAP Workflow Automation solution itself is now available free of charge to any enterprise until September 30, 2020.
As Brian McGovern, General Manager, Workflow Solutions at Mitratech says, "It was important to us to take it a step beyond just providing workflows. Giving all companies, even non-clients, access to TAP Workflow Automation will help them respond quickly and efficiently to the disruptions they're facing. That's critical at a time like this."
Mitratech will not only provide TAP for free, but will cover its hosting costs during the period.
The new workflows include a Self-Reporting Risk Assessment process for capturing information about the health status and COVID-19 risk level of employees, especially those working remotely, in order to manage the impact of the virus on their operations and workforce wellness.
An Onsite Visit Request Approval allows screening of privileged-access employees who may need to come back into the office to check on environments, or others may need items from the office to sustain their work-from-home situations.
The Business Continuity - Law Firms workflow template is designed specifically for Legal Operations teams, allowing them to make sure outside counsel firms can still perform their jobs and maintain business-as-usual.
Similar to the Business Continuity Use Case, a Case Continuity workflow allows Legal Operations to ensure outstanding cases are not put in jeopardy, and that work being carried out toward completion is still underway and in order.
The workflows will also be available to the existing TAP community via the TAP Co-Innovation Center, where users are encouraged to share their own workflow designs.
About Mitratech
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. That helps Legal and GRC teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit www.mitratech.com.