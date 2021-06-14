READING, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new material group replaces MCAM's well-known MD materials. For years, MD materials have been used as metal-detectable plastic components in food processing and packaging equipment, meeting the broadest detectability needs of the global food market. However, rising requirements for more product safety and production efficiency, led MCAM to improve the performance of their detection portfolio.
"We aim at expanding our materials leadership position within the food processing market. The new formulation reflects extensive testing at leading OEMs and Food Processors, working with various technologies, as well as several food groups, to assure optimal contaminant detection in case of failure. MCAM is first in providing a full portfolio of high-performance engineering plastics that are visually, metal and X-ray detectable, and comply with EU and NA regulations for plastics in contact with food," said Paul Canacas, Global Strategic Growth Manager for the Food & Beverage Market.
Since detection results vary from different food and detection technology types as well as processing environments (temperatures, vibrations, electrical noise, etc.), most processors use calibration tools to set up their lines to detect metals. MCAM incorporates this practice into its thinking and is the first to provide this tool for plastics. The VMX Calibration Tool enables processors to calibrate their detection parameters and assure detection of VMX materials.
The VMX portfolio includes four types of polymers to meet performance requirements in a wide range of applications:
- Ketron® VMX PEEK
- Acetron® VMX POM-C
- TIVAR® VMX UHMW-PE
- Nylatron® VMX PA6
The full range of polymer types will be available for delivery from June 14th in Europe and August 1st in North America.
These products help to improve the safety and integrity of food processing operations, food quality, and overall production efficiencies.
