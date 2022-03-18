ZURICH, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG (MCAM) announces the appointment of Tsutomu Ibuki as CEO of MCAM, succeeding Michael Koch.
The appointment took effect March 10th, 2022. Mr. Ibuki previously held the position of head of the Advanced Materials Department in Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and has a long history of performance in various functions in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, including extensive experience in the company's carbon fiber business.
MCAM has been strategically focusing on business growth in high performance engineering plastics, composites, and sustainable materials, and will continue to do so under Mr. Ibuki's leadership. According to Mr. Ibuki, "MCAM has a long history of creating new possibilities with our customers worldwide and I look forward to working alongside the MCAM team to continue that mission."
About MCAM
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials is a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), itself part of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (MCHC). MCAM is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics and composites in the form of semi-finished products and finished parts, bringing ambitious ideas to life across a wide range of applications and industries from aeronautics to bioprocessing. For more information, visit http://www.mcam.com.
Follow Us on LinkedIn
Media Contact
Brigitte Spolenak, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc., 41 44 213 66 66, brigitte.spolenak@m-chem.com
SOURCE Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc.