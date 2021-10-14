READING, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCAM was recognized for its KyronMAX™ Roof Receivers. With automotive emissions being one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gases (GHG), the automotive industry is continually looking for improvements in materials, processes, and designs to decrease their environmental impact. Many attempts have been made to substitute low-weight composite solutions for heavy metal components; however, the incorporation of carbon fiber or glass to polymer solutions has so far been unable to match the strength and performance requirements of metal. MCAM has developed a system inclusive of polymers, carbon fibers, sizing (a special coating applied to the fibers that allow polymers to adhere), design and molding that addresses all of the issues of Ultra-Short Carbon Fiber (USCF) reinforced engineering thermoplastics (ETP).
"At MCAM, we're making ambitious ideas possible by partnering with our customers to help get their ideas to market faster, advancing our industry in ways that also enhance the world, and we continuously look for innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges", said Randy White, MCAM Chief Innovation Officer. "With its strong demand for strength and low weight, the roof receiver project presented an incredible opportunity for KyronMAX™ to demonstrate its full potential. The final production part proved to be a resounding success, reducing overall weight by approximately 80% and cost by 35%, and is a premise to many other similar applications at Stellantis."
The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA). The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.
MCAM earned this Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.
For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit http://www.autonews.com/pace.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
With more than 75 years of experience, 30 branch offices in 19 countries, and a team of technical service experts, engineers, and application development managers, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials is the global, vertically integrated leader for researching, developing, and manufacturing high-performance materials that help make our customers' most ambitious projects possible. Our products include semi-finished products and finished parts, providing solutions across many industries.
More information relating to MCAM is available on http://www.mcam.com.
Media Contact
Sammie Viray, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc., +1 9256289811, Sammie.Viray@mcam.com
SOURCE Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc.