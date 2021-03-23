BASEL, Switzerland, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Top-10 Japanese pharmaceutical company Mitsubishi Tanabe selected Genedata Screener® to standardize its assay analysis workflows for all levels of experimental throughput and across all modern assay technologies. Used by the majority of the world's leading biopharmaceutical organizations, Genedata Screener streamlines and automates in-vitro data capture as well as the processing, analysis, and management of experimental assay data.
Mitsubishi Tanabe has collaborated with Genedata for several years in optimizing screening analysis workflows at their primary Japanese R&D site. This successful collaboration resulted in Mitsubishi Tanabe now expanding Genedata Screener usage to all its research laboratories in Japan. Mitsubishi Tanabe scientists have been using Genedata Screener to analyze data in high-throughput workflows from a large variety of complex screening assays, such as high content screening, flow cytometry, and in conjunction with technologies such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and others. Now, Genedata Screener is actively applied for mid- to lower-throughput screening workflows such as primary pharmacology, more customized assays, and compound profiling. By standardizing on Genedata Screener, Mitsubishi Tanabe retires its legacy assay analytical systems and harmonizes analytical data workflows on a single platform for significant cost and time savings.
"Our experience with Genedata Screener has demonstrated that the software is flexible and scalable, satisfying all our needs for high, medium, and low experimental throughputs," said Hiroshi Mizuuchi, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Discovery Technology Laboratories at Mitsubishi Tanabe. "Standardizing on one comprehensive screening platform across all our research sites will eliminate IT maintenance and service burdens while generating significant cost savings. We will also benefit from harmonized data workflows that enable cross-project comparisons and synchronization.
"With Genedata Screener, our scientists have -- for the first time – been able to analyze their experimental data while working from home," continued Dr. Mizuuchi. "This capability is a real value-add as our scientists have substantially reduced the amount of time they spend in the laboratory during the COVID-19 pandemic."
"We are honored to continue our successful collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe and delighted that the company has committed to adopting Genedata Screener across all research sites in Japan," noted Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Bringing our deep data analysis and biopharmaceutical expertise to address challenging scientific research questions in partnership with innovative customers such as Mitsubishi Tanabe is key to our ongoing success. Genedata takes great pride in counting almost all of the top 10-pharma companies in Japan among our partners. We remain committed to investing significant resources into further development of Genedata Screener to maintain our product leadership position in science and technology."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
