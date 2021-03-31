SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, and Flxpoint, an e-commerce operations software for dropship fulfillment retailers, brands, and wholesalers, announced today that they are partnering to bring Flxpoint's order management and automation tools to the Miva ecommerce platform.
Growing and scaling businesses need a robust online storefront and efficient order management systems to handle increasing order volume and business complexity. The new Flxpoint integration for Miva expands merchants' ability to automate their inventory and order management processes, helping them deliver a better customer experience with accurate, real-time inventory information.
"We are super excited to add an integration like Miva to our network. Flxpoint helps automate all of your various fulfillment sources into one location which is then fully integrated with Miva. Working with a more flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform like Miva will provide even more value to our app and our retailer, brand, and wholesaler customers," says Austin Rose, Head of Business Development at Flxpoint.
"Back-end automation is key to running an agile, multi-channel ecommerce business," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "This new integration enables sellers to streamline their product and inventory operations, creating an optimized system that produces a better shopper experience."
About Flxpoint
Flxpoint was built with the mission to help retailers and brands work better together in the modern world of multi-source, multi-channel commerce. The Flxpoint platform best serves the retailer, brand or wholesaler that has incorporated dropship or third-party warehousing into their fulfillment strategy and sees automation as a key competitive advantage in their ability to drive revenue, increase margin, and achieve scale. Our design and workflow engine allows us to solve the most complex 3rd party/dropship fulfillment workflows and inventory management pain points better than legacy software focused primarily on the traditional wholesale relationship.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Steffensen, Miva, Inc., 7606437867, hsteffensen@miva.com
