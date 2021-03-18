SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, and LiveHelpNow, an omnichannel customer support and help desk software provider, announced today that they are bringing LiveHelpNow's customer service tools to the Miva ecommerce platform.
As online sellers seek to scale their businesses and stand out from the competition, the quality of their customer service can set them apart and forge lasting customer relationships. This new module makes it easy for merchants using the Miva ecommerce platform to provide 24/7 support with live chat, an advanced ticketing system, intelligent chatbots, and self-help knowledge bases.
"A great customer experience doesn't end with an ecommerce transaction," said Jason O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer of LiveHelpNow. "LiveHelpNow is here to help Miva customers build and grow the relationships they have with customers. Your customers are busy and just want answers fast, and LiveHelpNow will make it easy to connect with them through any communications channel—web chat, text messages, Facebook Messenger, and more."
The Miva ecommerce platform and LiveHelpNow module support customer service and marketing teams, helping them facilitate real-time customer communication. From handling returns and order status inquiries to booking calls and support tickets, the new module can help handle these tasks efficiently. With self-service tools and easy integration with other platforms and systems, businesses can channel their support in one place and ensure their customers get the right support at the right time.
"Miva is always looking for new ways to help online sellers make the most out of every visit to their site," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "LiveHelpNow's customer support tools help turn website visits into positive and meaningful customer interactions, creating the kind of onsite experience that leads to increased sales and customer lifetime value."
For more information about the new LiveHelpNow module, visit apps.miva.com/livehelpnow-chat.html
About LiveHelpNow
LiveHelpNow enables meaningful customer service interactions for companies of all sizes. Its omnichannel customer support software facilitates real-time customer service communications via Live Chat, Chat Bot, SMS/Text, Email, and Facebook Messenger. The platform also allows customers to help themselves with a self-help knowledge base. Don't wait for results and take your customer support game to the next level.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com
