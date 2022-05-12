Leading ecommerce platform launches integration product and expert-led integration management service for ecommerce businesses.
SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, announced today the launch of Miva Connect, an integration product and service to create and manage integrations that connect ecommerce systems, automate business processes, and share data across applications.
"At Miva, every decision we make about our roadmap, products, and services is driven by customer success," says Megan Stillerman, SVP of Customer Experience at Miva. "With Miva Connect, we are making sure customers benefit from the best possible integration build and the support of experts who are intimately familiar with every component of both the Miva platform and the data flows connecting their systems."
Miva Connect combines a suite of standard data flows with a full customization service, allowing integrations to be individualized for any customer. The service launches with an integration to a leading enterprise resource planning platform (ERP). Additional integrations to critical back-office software, including accounting and ERP systems, are planned for release in 2022 and beyond.
"When it comes to connecting complex systems, there is no such thing as a 'one and done' integration," says Rick Wilson, CEO at Miva. "This is why we created Miva Connect, to build and continuously support robust integrations that do exactly what businesses need them to—without surprise costs for growing businesses."
Miva Connect is now available. Visit miva.com/miva-connect to learn more.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years, and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers, across all industries, to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Steffensen, Miva, 858.490.2570, communications@miva.com
SOURCE Miva