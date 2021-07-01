SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, announced today the launch of Miva 10.01, the latest release of the Miva platform and the first major update to Miva 10.
"Ecommerce evolves fast, and businesses are discovering that they need to move faster if they want to thrive online," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "Miva 10.01 builds on the evolutionary changes introduced in Miva 10. The new additions elevate both the customer and the merchant experience by providing sellers with greater agility, accuracy, and visibility."
Miva 10.01 includes new functionality and improvements designed for ecommerce teams to streamline their operations, provide better customer support, and capture customers during critical moments:
- Customer dashboard view for quick reference of customer information
- Product copying functionality to quickly and easily duplicate existing products
- Sales tax enhancements to streamline refunds and returns
- Payment capture and refund processing automations
"The Miva ecommerce platform is designed to be adaptable, expandable, and ever-evolving," says Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "Miva 10.01 represents our commitment to excellence, ensuring that our platform meets the needs of our merchant community and empowering them to continue to sell more, save time, and succeed online."
Miva 10.01 is now available to all Miva merchants. Learn more miva.com/miva-10-01.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
