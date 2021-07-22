SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, today announced it has been named a leading B2B ecommerce solution in six categories in the Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition).
Miva's inclusion in the report cements its position as a top choice for brands needing an ecommerce platform that is reliable and highly-customizable—especially for strong sales enablement and quoting capacity for businesses selling complex or customizable products. In addition to flexibility, customers cited in the Paradigm B2B Combine speak highly of Miva's especially responsive customer service.
"The ecommerce landscape is in a constant state of rapid-fire change with consumers getting back out into the world and purchasing more than ever," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "With all this change, ecommerce businesses must be ready to pivot at any given moment. At Miva, we've made it our mission to enable users to easily customize our solutions to pivot and grow right alongside their business."
The Paradigm B2B Combine offers ecommerce technology buyers a comprehensive assessment of vendor performance in critical categories relevant to buyer interests. The goal of this evaluation is to enable ecommerce teams to make informed decisions when choosing solutions that best meet their customer needs and align with their culture, technology stack and partner ecosystem.
Combine honorees are evaluated on objective criteria of value to today's B2B buyer. In the 2021 Midmarket Combine, Miva Merchant took home medals in six of 10 categories in the evaluation:
- Ability to Execute - Gold
- Customer Service and Support - Gold
- Total Cost of Ownership - Gold
- Vision and Strategy - Silver (Advancing from Bronze in the 2020 Combine)
- Transaction Management - Silver (Advancing from Bronze in the 2020 Combine)
- Promotions Management - Silver (Advancing from Bronze in the 2020 Combine)
"Once again, Miva stands out for its Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and its commitment to customer service—as exemplified by repeated testimony from customers who say the organization really goes the extra mile for its users," said Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B. "Miva Merchant is well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for an affordable, reliable and customizable solution for strong sales enablement."
For more information or to download a free copy of the 2021 Paradigm B2B Combine, visit: https://www.miva.com/paradigm-b2b-2021
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
About Paradigm B2B
Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers.
Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.
