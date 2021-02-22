SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, was recently named one of San Diego's Best and Brightest Places to Work For in 2021. This is Miva's fourth consecutive year winning this distinction and the company is one of only 26 San Diego businesses to be recognized for this elite achievement.
The Best and Brightest program honors local businesses that demonstrate excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Companies are evaluated on several categories including communication, work-life balance, diversity, employee education, recognition, and retention.
"This has been a transformative year for Miva, as we've shifted our company to an entirely remote workplace," says Jen Hardman, Miva's VP of Human Resources. "We take great pride in the engaging and inclusive work environment we've been able to create during these unprecedented times. We're incredibly honored to receive recognition as a top place to work in San Diego and we're always committed to the well-being and success of our employees."
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at https://www.miva.com.
