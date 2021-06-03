SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants for 22 years, and Digioh, conversion optimization software that powers personalized pages and pop-ups for leading websites, announced today that they have partnered to help online sellers optimize their websites to sell more and increase revenue.
This partnership brings together Miva's powerful ecommerce platform and Digioh's conversion optimization tools. By integrating the Miva platform with Digioh, merchants can capture shopper emails and leverage customer data to deliver targeted offers. This partnership and integration supports conversion-optimized ecommerce websites with tools like pop-ups, quizzes, custom forms, banners, coupons, and product recommendations to keep shoppers moving through the purchase process.
"With Miva and Digioh, sellers can capture relevant information and use it to create targeted offers that encourage conversion," says Rishi Shah, CEO at Digioh. "This leads to happier, more satisfied customers and more revenue for sellers. Getting started is quick and easy—the average Miva merchant can be up and running with Digioh in three days or less."
"An engaging, responsive, and conversion-oriented online store is key to standing out in the modern ecommerce landscape," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "We are excited to welcome Digioh and their powerful conversion tools into the Miva partnership ecosystem."
To learn more about Digioh for Miva, visit the Miva App Store
About Digioh
Digioh helps brands engage and convert more customers with personalized forms, pop-ups, landing pages, surveys, quizzes, and email preference centers. With a drag-and-drop builder, hundreds of built-in integrations, and powerful customization features, Digioh enables businesses to grow their audience and revenue. To learn more, visit http://www.digioh.com.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Steffensen, Miva, Inc., 7606437867, hsteffensen@miva.com
SOURCE Miva, Inc.