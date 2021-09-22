SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, has opened registration for its user event MivaCon Ecommerce Masterclass, a 1-day virtual educational conference for Miva users and online sellers.
Tickets for MivaCon Ecommerce Masterclass are free for online sellers and grant access to all sessions, workshops, and demonstrations to be held during the event on October 7, 2021.
"The pandemic has demonstrated the necessity of agile, adaptive, and digital-forward business planning," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva and keynote speaker for MivaCon Ecommerce Masterclass, "MivaCon Ecommerce Masterclass will offer exclusive ecommerce education and strategies designed to keep online businesses competitive and relevant amid changing circumstances and for years to come."
For more information or to register for MivaCon Ecommerce Masterclass, please visit: https://www.mivacon21.com/
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
