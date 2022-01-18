CHATHAM, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, today announced it has selected Advanced Microsystems Technologies, a division of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) as a lead partner to productize its 5G wireless infrastructure solutions. The division will provide design, packaging, assembly, and testing services that integrate MixComm's low power and beam forming chips into an innovative AiP package that simplifies and miniaturizes the product design. The solutions will be based upon MixComm's SUMMIT2629 Beamformer Front End IC and the recently announced ECLIPSE3741 Antenna in Package (AiP).
The productization work will include design for manufacturability and thermal characterization. This work will enhance the performance of MixComm's solutions and speed time to market for Sanmina's and MixComm's mutual customers.
"AiP solutions have become the most attractive front-end subsystems to ensure the performance benefits of mmWave frequencies that are essential for continued rollout and adoption of 5G networks," said Eric Sislian, VP of the Advanced Microsystems Technologies division at Sanmina. "By combining our design and advanced manufacturing capabilities with MixComm's leading RF technologies, we believe we can accelerate commercialization of AiP solutions that enable wireless communications providers to provide a high-quality user experience and expand their 5G networks."
"MixComm's AiP is a transformative technology for millimeter-wave array solutions but requires thermal and mechanical solutions that are different from those employed for traditional chip-scale packages," said Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy, MixComm Co-Founder and CTO. "With Sanmina, we are developing mechanical and thermal strategies for AiP that are mass manufacturable. Through this partnership, we will substantially lower the barrier to entry into the millimeter-wave market for our customers."
About Sanmina Corporation
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.
About Advanced Microsystems Technologies
Advanced Microsystems Technologies, a division of Sanmina, leverages more than 15 years of experience providing mixed technology design and assembly services and best-in-class micro-electronics, optical and RF manufacturing solutions. The division offers end-to-end solutions to high growth, high value markets, including the communications, 5G, computing, datacenter, medical, automotive and industrial sectors, as demand for highly-integrated technology products continues to grow. Advanced Microsystems Technologies has product development and high-volume manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Thailand.
About MixComm Inc.
MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is the leading mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ company developing transformative solutions for emerging wireless applications and markets. In 2020, MixComm introduced its first of a portfolio of millimeter wave products that deliver revolutionary levels of performance and integration for 5G infrastructure and Satellite Communication. The company's technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Krishnaswamy's CoSMIC lab at Columbia University and is funded by Kairos Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.mixcomm.com.
MixComm Press Contact
Christy Reiss
MATTER COMMUNICATIONS
971-245-3613
Media Contact
Christy Reiss, MATTER COMMUNICATIONS, +1 971-245-3613, mixcomm@matternow.com
SOURCE MixComm