CHATHAM, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, today announced the latest addition to its portfolio of breakthrough 5G mmWave solutions.
MixComm's ECLIPSE3741 is a highly integrated 5G beamformer phased array Antenna in Package (AiP) module. It combines multiple MixComm RFSOI beamforming front end integrated circuits with a sixteen element (4x4) antenna array. Covering FR2 band n260 from 37.0 to 41.0 GHz, it offers exceptionally high linear output power, efficiency, and extreme integration. This AiP module is designed to enable λ/2 wavelength antenna lattice spacing when tiled together to support higher power applications. It has also been extensively optimized for heat management.
The AiP approach has been desirable since the very earliest mmWave developments. However, the excessive heat dissipation of legacy beamforming ICs and the inability to leverage high volume packaging technology made previous attempts either too costly or not up to the reliability standards required for cellular wireless. MixComm, with its energy efficient architecture and several generations of experience with RFSOI, has solved these challenges with a highly reliable and cost effective AiP for 5G infrastructure.
By integrating the beamforming front end integrated circuits along with the antenna array, the ECLIPSE3741 makes it much easier to design and manufacture lower cost, more compact, and higher data rate mmWave 5G systems. With its straightforward scalability, the ECLIPSE3741 is ideal for every type of 5G infrastructure equipment ranging from:
- Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE),
- Fixed Wireless Access (FWA),
- Repeaters and Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB),
- To Cellular Base Stations (gNodeB)
"Innovative semiconductor vendors are making important improvements in the cost, performance, and power consumption of mmWave beamformer ICs and modules," said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. "These new solutions will be vital to reduce mobile operator's costs by requiring fewer mmWave radio systems per area, reducing the recurring cost of electricity in aggregate, reducing the size and weight of mmWave radio systems, and increasing the performance and reliability of mmWave 5G service."
"We are excited to collaborate with MixComm on enabling and providing market-tuned antenna in package solutions that are critical to realizing 5G millimeter wave systems," said Guido Ueberreiter, vice president of Pre and Post Fab Operations at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. "Operation at these higher frequencies is not only about successful silicon design but also providing accurate package RF modeling and advanced RF testing capability including over the air (OTA) where required. Co-design of the silicon with the package along with RF Testing, is key to extracting the best performance and creating product differentiation for our customers."
"The challenges facing 5G mmWave require end-to-end solutions that enable optimization across the traditional functional boundaries that have characterized RF subsystems," said Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy, MixComm Co-Founder and CTO, adding, "AiP for 5G mmWave represents the next frontier in this progression."
"The ECLIPSE3741 AiP extends the efficiency, high output power and state-of-the-art performance of MixComm's Summit mmWave transceivers all the way to the antennas. The ECLIPSE product family addresses scalability in the critical mmWave antenna-IC interface and will directly translate to higher performance and lower costs for mmWave arrays," said Dr. Arun Natarajan, MixComm VP of RF Technology.
MixComm ECLIPSE3741 Product Highlights:
- Sixteen-Element Dual Polarization Phased Array Antenna Module
- Optimized for tiling multiple ECLIPSE modules together for larger arrays
- Full TX/RX TDD Beam Forming RF Chains
- Ultra-low TX and RX Power Consumption
- High-Power Stacked SOI CMOS PAs
- Low-loss T/R switches for TDD applications
- Independent dual polarization beam directions
- 2048-entry on-chip Beam Table Storage
- Antenna in Package (AiP) BGA Module 15mm x 15mm
Like the SUMMIT2629, which has been shipping to customers since 2020, the ECLIPSE3741 AiP addresses the critical challenges that prior to MixComm, constrained 5G mmWave success, by:
1) Extending range to decrease carrier cost and improve customer satisfaction,
2) Reducing thermal stress and electrical power consumption budgets, and
3) Optimizing antenna arrays to reduce module cost.
The ECLIPSE3741 AiP builds on this success by eliminating the complexity and cost of traditional mmWave design and the challenge of designing an optimal 5G antenna array.
The ECLIPSE3741 debut follows MixComm's recent announcements and awards such as:
- EE Times naming MixComm as Startup to Watch for 2021
- Being selected as the first mmWave and only mmWave company selected to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab
- Winning the Broadband Innovation of the Year by the 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards.
MixComm also recently co-hosted the inaugural mmWave Summit with Microwave Journal and was selected by DARPA to develop next generation mmWave innovations for 5G and satellite communications.
The ECLIPSE3741 will be available for sample in Q3, 2021. MixComm will highlight the ECLIPSE3741 and the benefits of Antenna in Package in an upcoming IWPC webinar on August 25, 2021. For more information, visit http://mixcomm.com/ or email info@mixcomm-inc.com.
About MixComm Inc.
MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is the leading mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ company developing transformative solutions for emerging wireless applications and markets. In 2020, MixComm introduced its first of a portfolio of millimeter wave products that deliver revolutionary levels of performance and integration for 5G infrastructure and Satellite Communication. The company's technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Krishnaswamy's CoSMIC lab at Columbia University and is funded by Kairos Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.mixcomm.com.
