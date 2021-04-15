CHATHAM, N.J., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, today announced it has joined the Open RF Association (OpenRF™), an open industry consortium dedicated to creating a 5G ecosystem of functionally interoperable hardware and software across RFFE (RF Front End) and chipset platforms. As the organization's newest associate member, MixComm will work with founding members, Qorvo, Samsung Electronics, MediaTek and more to drive adoption of 5G technology.
"As a 5G mmWave RF Front End IC and subsystem provider, we see the need and importance of an open and interoperable ecosystem," said Mike Noonen, CEO of MixComm. "Our 'Antennas to Algorithm' product strategy fits perfectly with OpenRF. We're thrilled to join this association and support its mission to improve time to market, performance and cost while allowing for product differentiation."
"MixComm is the first company with a focus on mmW technology to join OpenRF. Leveraging their sub-system and unique software expertise, we look forward to the contributions MixComm will bring to the organization," said Kevin Schoenrock, President of OpenRF. "As use cases for mmW technology expand in conjunction with 5G cellular applications, evolving the capabilities of an open and interoperable eco-system is important for the industry."
With a rich background in mmWave and RFSOI innovations, MixComm brings unique expertise to OpenRF. The company's products, such as the SUMMIT 2629™ 5G 28GHz Beamforming Front End IC, address fundamental challenges that come with 5G mmWave links. By working with other association members, MixComm believes best-in-class mmWave configurable solutions can be driven to market faster to deliver an optimum 5G experience.
About MixComm
MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is the leading mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ company developing transformative solutions for emerging wireless applications and markets. In 2020, MixComm introduced its first of a portfolio of millimeter wave products that deliver breakthrough levels of performance and integration for 5G infrastructure and Satellite Communication. The company's technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Krishnaswamy's CoSMIC lab at Columbia University and is funded by Kairos Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.mixcomm.com.
