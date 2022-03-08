SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, creator of the wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at live events, has been chosen to participate in a select development program with the 5G Open Innovation Lab. Mixhalo joins 11 other multi-stage startups participating in the fifth batch of the 12-week program, getting underway this week.
The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G. As part of the development program, Mixhalo will work directly with leading technology and industry partners including Dell, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, VMware, and others supporting and actively participating in the Lab. The partners will provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate with Mixhalo on potential proof of concept, go-to-market, and other engagements and opportunities.
"The power of 5G has been apparent to us, and edge computing has become a core part of our value proposition. Working with the 5G Open Innovation Lab will allow us to further leverage these technologies, while gaining valuable feedback and unlocking exciting partnership opportunities," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "Having the opportunity to innovate alongside this select group of partners just as we are aggressively expanding our capabilities beyond audio, and even beyond venues – it opens up a world of possibilities."
One of Mixhalo's product offerings, Mixhalo over Cellular, simplifies deployment for venues by partnering with cellular providers to make audio accessible via their existing networks instead of having to rely solely on Wi-Fi. By utilizing 5G infrastructure, Mixhalo virtualizes part of its server to maintain ultra-low latency while keeping the connection flow simple. For fans at live events, access to real-time audio is made simple with a cellular signal and the free Mixhalo app.
"We are really excited to have the Mixhalo team join our Lab ecosystem – they are significantly enhancing the way we experience concerts, sports, and other live events," said Jim Brisimitzis, Founder and Managing Principal of 5G Open Innovation Lab. "By collaborating with our startups and partners, it'll be a thrill to see how edge computing and 5G can enable them to make their future visions a reality."
Mixhalo has emerged from the pandemic in a position of incredible strength. With live events back in full swing, and with a fresh $24 million in Series B funding, Mixhalo has doubled its team and rapidly bolstered its roster of clients and partners. Whether breaking into a new sports league with the Buffalo Sabres, working with a living rock legend like Sting, or partnering with L-Acoustics, a titan in the professional audio world, Mixhalo is rapidly transforming the way fans experience live events.
About Mixhalo
Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger, internationally-acclaimed violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger and tech industry veteran Vikram Singh, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones.
Clients and partners to-date include: Sting, Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, TechCrunch Disrupt, the Sacramento Kings, the Buffalo Sabres, and Los Angeles Football Club, along with several additional NBA, MLS and NHL teams to be announced in the coming months. The company is backed by investors including Fortress Investment Group, L'Acoustics, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.
For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com
About 5G Open Innovation Lab
The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.
The Lab is actively supported by founding, corporate and industry partners Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks. The partners work directly with participating startups to provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.
59 startups have participated in the Bellevue, WA.-based Lab program since its inception in 2020. Along with technical engagements, the Lab also connects startups with over 100 venture capital investors participating in the ecosystem. The companies have raised over $500 million in invested capital prior to joining the program, and over $274 million since graduating from the program.
