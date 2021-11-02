SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, the app-based wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio to concert attendees coming straight from the soundboard, today announced an integration with Sting for his Las Vegas residency, My Songs, produced in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. The 17-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician kicked off a series of performances, featuring a compendium of his greatest hits with dynamic visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Fans who purchase a 'Stage Seating Experience VIP Ticket' can enjoy immersive live audio thanks to Mixhalo.
"Onstage sound is typically designed for musicians and audio pros wearing in-ear monitors," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "With Mixhalo, we're providing an enhanced audio experience to match the enhanced visual experience. This new type of elevated on-stage experience is only possible due to the innovative immersive audio technology of Mixhalo."
At a Mixhalo-powered concert, music fans use their phone, headphones and the free Mixhalo mobile app to unlock crystal-clear, real-time audio coming straight from the soundboard. For Sting's "My Songs" residency, 'Stage Seating Experience' VIP ticket holders who purchase the Stage Seating Experience will be provided devices and headphones to use during the show. With Mixhalo as a supplement to the venue's audio systems, VIPs have the same high-fidelity audio that artists like Aerosmith, Metallica and Incubus have been bringing to their fans.
Sting's 16-show residency runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 13, 2021, with additional dates in June 2022. Sting is the second artist to provide Mixhalo's unparalleled live audio experience to Las Vegas concert-goers -- following Aerosmith's adoption of the technology at the "Deuces Are Wild" residency.
"Sting is a complete legend, and we can't wait to offer Mixhalo to his biggest fans in Vegas this year," continued Vars.
In addition to Mixhalo's audio experience, the 'Stage Seating Experience VIP' package includes exclusive on-stage seating, early entry, dedicated cocktail service and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.ticketmaster.com/stingvegas.
Mixhalo continues to gain strong momentum in the music and sports worlds. Over the past several months, the technology was adopted by San Francisco's historic Stern Grove Festival and Detroit's famed DTE Energy Music Theatre, in addition to top major league sports teams, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and The Sacramento Kings.
How Mixhalo Works
Mixhalo's no-latency, network-based technology delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real time to attendees at concerts, sporting events, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.
For the Mixhalo experience, concertgoers should bring earbuds or headphones to the show, download the free Mixhalo mobile app, and hit "play" in the app to experience crystal-clear audio coming straight from the soundboard.
As a result, every seat - including the nosebleeds - has access to better, more immersive audio, transforming the live event experience. Applications for the platform are extensive and include: Concerts and Festivals; Conferences and Trade Shows; E-sports and Sporting Events; Interpretation Services; Museums, Megachurches and more.
About Mixhalo
Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter, Mike Einziger, and internationally-acclaimed violinist, Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones. Mixhalo has been deployed by big names including Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, and TechCrunch. The company is backed by investors including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.
For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
