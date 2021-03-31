NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the self-care movement has been increasing in popularity, skin care is evolving with the latest technology and innovations.
MixX Laboratory introduces their Idebenone 1% Antioxidant Tightening Essence, which is formulated using Liposomal Technology. The unprecedented synthesizing process is what makes this product unique.
In the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, DH McDaniel states:
"After six weeks' use of the 1.0% idebenone formula, a 26% reduction in skin roughness/dryness was observed, a 37% increase in skin hydration, a 29% reduction in fine lines/wrinkles, and a 33% improvement in overall global assessment of photodamaged skin." (McDaniel 167)
This variation of ingredients not only achieves a high encapsulation rate and stability rate but also provides the best possible protection.
Exposure to pollution, chemicals, UV rays, and other harmful particles can result in 'oxidative stress'. Applying Idebenone can fight these issues and prevent premature aging, dullness, dryness, irritation, blemishes, and possibly other issues that the skin may not be able to protect.
Known as the 'super antioxidant', Idebenone is considered to be the preeminent compound for fighting free radicals (unbonded oxygen particles).
MixX Laboratory's Idebenone Essence has been bonded with Liposomal Technology. This has produced numerous results:
Functions across all layers of the skin: Most lighter antioxidant products, including vitamins C and E, usually function on the outer layer of the skin. Liposomal Idebenone works deep into all layers of skin. It protects from smoke, UV rays, and pollution.
Penetrates the skin deeply: Idebenone's molecular weight is about 40% the size of the coenzyme, Q10, a popular ingredient in high-end creams and moisturizers. As a result, it gives a rapid and powerful absorbency that defends against UV rays and oxidative stress.
Cures long-term damage: Years of sun exposure without proper SPF application can result in deep lines, wrinkles, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation. Idebenone is shown to rewind years of sun exposure.
MixX Laboratory uses an exclusive IDB Nano-Liposome encapsulation technology to 'lock the freshness' into the ingredient, thus preserving its potency.
As a result, it preserves the antioxidant activity of Idebenone by up to 99.5%. This allows for slower release and penetration for a longer-lasting effect.
Studies reveal that without Liposome, after 45 days at 75% relative humidity, Idebenone degrades by 60% and antioxidant activity reduces by 30%.
Through these findings, MixX Laboratory's Liposomal breakthrough formula has successfully been adopted in Idebenone's 1% Antioxidant Tightening Essence.
About MixX Laboratory
MixX Laboratory was created with individuality in mind where customers will be able to create a skin care routine that is as unique and personal as their own skin. They have curated the best ingredients that have exceptional clinical formulations. They aim to give customers the knowledge and means to create a skin care routine that's truly their own through customizations. For more information please visit https://www.mixxlab.com/.
About NU Media
NU Media was founded in 2019 with a mission to support and serve small and mid-sized business partners with integrity and to aid their growth by providing the highest level of service and expertise. Their professional team includes a diverse group of web developers, online marketing experts, and digital strategists working from all corners of the world to deliver unbeatable results for their partners. For more information, visit http://nu.marketing.
References
McDaniel, DH et al. "Clinical Efficacy Assessment in Photodamaged Skin of 0.5% and 1.0%
Idebenone" Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Sept. 2005, pp. 167-173.
Media Contact
Minori Kawachi, NU Media, +1 4154978880, minori@nxtfactor.com
SOURCE MixX Laboratory