ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently merged with Syncron, Mize, has been positioned for the second time as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. Delivered on the Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, the Warranty solution delivers value by increasing service contract revenues, reducing warranty expenditures, and enhancing customer service experience.
Syncron's Warranty Management Solution enables companies to better manage their end-to-end warranty lifecycle by streamlining processes and connecting all stakeholders. Mize has recently merged with Syncron AB to establish a global leader in Service Lifecycle Management. Syncron Connected Service Experience portfolio includes the Syncron Warranty solution and best-in-class products in Field Service, Inventory, Price, and Uptime Management.
Based on a rigorous evaluation of the company's capabilities and strategies, the IDC MarketScape placed Mize in the worldwide Leaders Category, citing:
- IDC's criteria highlighted that Mize provided its clients with benefits in functionality, innovation, R&D, customer service offering, and customer service delivery.
- Customer interviews revealed that the product offering, and team are able to deliver an agile and configurable experience to meet specific needs of their business.
- Mize has been able to help clients move beyond cost containment as a primary focus for warranty offerings to enhance the customer and dealer experience.
"Manufacturers and service organizations should consider Mize when they are looking for a technology partner that can provide a modular, configurable offering to automate warranty processes within a broader service experience, even more so now that Mize is part of Syncron," writes IDC Analyst, Aly Pinder. "Mize has been able to help its clients transform the warranty operation from manual processes to an automated experience which can enhance the dealer and customer experience."
Syncron was also named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Service Lifecycle Management areas of B2B Price Optimization and Manufacturing Service Parts Management. Mize was named a Major Player in Field Service Management (FSM) and a Leader in Warranty Contract Management (WCM) .
"We are excited Mize was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report for Warranty and Service Contract Management," said Ashok Kartham, chief product officer at Syncron. "Mize warranty software enables global manufacturers to automate claims processing, collaborate with suppliers, and gain actionable insights. After the merger with Syncron, we are uniquely positioned to leverage IoT, advanced analytics, and AI/ML capabilities in the Syncron Connected Service Experience platform to deliver a more connected and intelligent warranty system of the future."
Learn more by downloading an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Syncron
Syncron, recently merged with Mize, accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With our industry-leading investments in AI and ML, we offer the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solutions including: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions offer competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributer's business. For more information, visit syncron.com and m-ize.com.
i) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Aly Pinder, IDC# US44408619 December 2019
ii) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment, Aly Pinder, IDC # US46743021 January 2022
iii) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment, Mark Thomason, IDC #US46742021, September 2021
iv) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Aly Pinder, IDC #US44408719, November 2019
v) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Aly Pinder, IDC #US44408719, November 2019
vi) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Warranty and Service Contract Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, Aly Pinder, IDC# US44408619 December 2019
Media Contact
Robyn Ware, Syncron, +1 (404) 545-0561, robyn.ware@syncron.com
SOURCE Syncron