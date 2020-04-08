TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience platform and service lifecycle management software, announced today that Vance Thomas has joined the company as a Consulting Partner for Mize's next-generation Building Material Warranty Management solution. Vance joins the Mize team with 25-years of experience in warranty management. Vance was most recently the Corporate Warranty Manager for LP Building Products, where he was responsible for implementing Mize's Warranty Management solution in North America and Europe.
As a Consulting Partner, Vance will be responsible for providing business transformation and warranty optimization process design consulting support to Mize's customers. Vance will work closely with Mize's product development and implementation teams in developing the product road map, supporting customer implementations, and driving customer satisfaction within the Building Materials Industry segment. In addition, Vance will also be supporting Mize's business development efforts within the Building Materials Industry.
"Our customers would benefit from the extensive industry and domain experience that Vance can apply to our leading Warranty Management solution," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Vance brings a wealth of practical knowledge and a talent for analyzing warranty process challenges and finding innovative solutions. I am confident that he will play an instrumental role in growing our customer base within the Building Materials segment and helping them to streamline warranty processes that result in improved customer satisfaction and reduced warranty costs."
"I am very impressed with the extensive knowledge and value that the Mize team delivered to LP and with the gained efficiency in our warranty processes, which led to an immediate reduction in warranty costs," said Vance Thomas. "When the opportunity to join the team arose, it was an easy decision. There is a definite need for this type of innovative product in the marketplace, and I am very excited about the opportunity to help Mize grow this segment."
