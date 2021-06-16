BEDFORD PARK, Ill., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions is pleased to announce that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected MJ Holding, the largest North American distributor of trading cards, related trading card supplies, collectibles, toys, and hot trend items, as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021. The project recognized was completed with support of Alpine and Conveyor Solutions, Inc. (CSI) - a Systems in Motion Company.
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solutions and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.
"The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead."
Over the past several years, MJ Holding has seen their retail distribution footprint across the United States and Canada explode. The company was honored for their initiative to combine multiple inventory locations into a single new warehouse that can accommodate all on-hand inventory. The company partnered with Alpine Supply Chain Solutions and Conveyor Solutions, Inc. (CSI) to design the new facility and processes. In the end, a new layout and picking process meant that MJ Holding can now pick the equivalent order volume in just 57% of the original time.
According to MJ Holding COO, Mark Zabloudil, "We've always prided ourselves in providing superior customer service, and the work we completed with Alpine and CSI positions us to continue doing so well into the future. It's been an incredibly challenging year for the retail industry, and we're truly honored to receive this commendation."
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners.
About MJ Holdings LLC
MJ Holding is the largest North American distributor of gaming, sports, and entertainment trading cards, related trading card supplies, and hot trend items. With almost 20 years of distribution experience under their belts, MJ Holdings has developed a category management process that has enabled them to grow across the US and into Canada. For more details, visit http://www.mjholding.com.
About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Chicago, IL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine's approach is unique. For more information, please visit: http://www.AlpineSupplyChain.com.
About Conveyor Solutions, Inc.
Conveyor Solutions, Inc., as part of the Systems in Motion Group, is a turnkey system integrator that uses cutting-edge technology to design warehouse solutions and improve production. They strive to exceed customer expectations by providing innovative automation solutions, procedural improvements, flexible software, and reliable equipment. Conveyor Solutions works with all system level needs from straightforward belts to highly complex and automated warehouse redesigns. The Systems in Motion family of companies provides service at every step of the process and sources products from the most trusted manufacturers available. Learn more at: http://www.conveyorsolutions.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to: http://www.sdcexec.com.
Media Contact
Michael Wohlwend, Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, 6308864762, michael.wohlwend@alpinesupplychain.com
SOURCE Alpine Supply Chain Solutions