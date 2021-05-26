SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MK Decision (MK), a California-based FinTech company, launched its partnership for digital account opening with IBT Apps, a core processor and mobile banking provider for over 40 community banks.
Part of IBT Apps' value proposition is working with technology partners that share the same passion to help community banks flourish by providing innovative solutions at an affordable price. "We are thrilled that MK falls right in line with our preferred partners and integrations and look forward to working together, championing the success of community banking," says Mark Dittman, Chief Executive Officer at IBT Apps.
The power of MK's digital account origination platform fills a critical need for community banks looking to grow and expand their portfolio in the "next normal." Dittman adds, "Not only will this product give banks the competitive edge they need to level the playing field, but it can also be integrated with our i2Core platform, which provides a seamless backend experience for the bank's staff—and is able to be delivered in as little as six months, a 25 to 50 percent increase on ROA, compared to most core providers."
Together, MK and IBT Apps are changing the deposit account landscape. Community banks utilizing IBT Apps' digital banking services can simplify the onboarding process by having users log in to their mobile banking app and open a new account with MK's mobile-first Checkout. MK is reducing application processing time by 50 percent with real-time identity verification, dynamically generated account agreements, and faster account funding. Once approved, bankers can leverage CoreConnect to send applications directly to their IBT Apps core for automated account creation.
"IBT Apps recognized MK as a grassroots movement. Motivated by the common mission of strengthening local economies, we launched our partnership to support the communities our customers serve," said MK's Chief Executive Officer, Har Rai Khalsa. Through this partnership, MK and IBT Apps will deliver digital account opening to community banks across the nation.
About MK Decision
MK Decision's mission is to help community financial institutions thrive by receiving more deposits and more loans. With a commitment to strengthen local economies, MK's platform gives community banks and credit unions a competitive advantage through intuitive customer experiences and streamlined banker workflows. The MK platform supports a variety of financial products including deposit accounts, credit cards, and consumer, commercial, small business, and indirect loans. So far, MK has helped over 250 community financial institutions acquire customers online. MK was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
About IBT Apps
IBT Apps is an empowering core partner to community banks nationwide, offering end-to-end core and digital banking solutions that meet the demands of today's banking customers.
Developed with an open API integration, their adaptable i2Suite banking system is equipped with a comprehensive suite of products that streamlines operations, controls cost, and mitigates risk. Learn what it feels like to transform your bank using one total solution, while promoting revenue growth and improving your customer's experience.
