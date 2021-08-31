SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MK Decision (MK), a family-founded FinTech, launched its strategic partnership with Kairos Digital Commerce Consulting, a technology and data matchmaking firm, to strengthen and bring innovation for digital account opening and loan origination. Together, MK and Kairos are disrupting the market by providing local financial institutions with an online platform for deposit accounts, credit cards, personal loans, indirect loans, and a buy now pay later (BNPL) product that can be embedded into e-commerce shopping experiences.
After serving many years in the financial services industry, Kairos is on a mission to deliver a different way of banking to consumers at community financial institutions. Kairos' founders pursued a partnership with MK as they brought together a complementary suite of technology partners they call the "Technical Foundry," which pairs financial institutions with innovative and like-minded open source technology vendors focused on consumer acquisition, digital marketing, and other powerful features and integrations.
"Kairos' commitment to digital success was a natural fit for MK Decision. As we both envision a transformed digital storefront in banking, the partnership focuses on supporting home improvement lenders, finance companies, and community financial institutions on both sides of the balance sheet. By working with major core providers and financial institutions, Kairos has developed a broad understanding of the industry's ecosystem and challenges. When paired with MK's platform, sky's the limit," said Har Rai Khalsa, CEO of MK.
With consumers' rising expectations for online financial services, MK's platform allows consumers to easily shop and apply for their desired account, card, or loan in under three minutes. By streamlining the approval process, financial institutions can support more consumers and further invest in their local economies.
"The MK Decision platform is a dream solution for any partner to help scale, but what really attracted us to this partnership is the commitment we share with MK Decision to help financial institutions do good banking. Their online, digital approach to deposit and loan acquisition allows for convenient, efficient, virtual interactions for consumers with their banking partner, which is more important now than ever before," said Kelli Bain, Co-Founder of Kairos.
About MK Decision
MK Decision's mission is to help community financial institutions thrive by receiving more deposits and more loans. With a commitment to strengthen local economies, MK's platform gives community banks and credit unions a competitive advantage through simple, beautiful consumer experiences and streamlined back-office workflows. The MK platform supports a variety of financial products including checking & savings accounts, credit cards, and consumer, commercial, small business, and indirect loans. So far, MK has helped over 250 community financial institutions acquire customers online. MK was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. For additional information visit mkdecision.com.
About Kairos
Kairos Digital Commerce Consulting is a data-driven consulting firm working with solution providers of all kinds to help banks and credit unions re-imagine their product solutions and digitally transform. Kairos DCC is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and believes that with powerful data they can help FinTechs and financial institutions solve problems together for the greater good. For additional information visit kairosdcc.com.
Media Contact
