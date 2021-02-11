NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the industry organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, today announced the formation of a Chief Digital Officer Board (CDO Board), comprised of chief digital officers from global firms across all major industries and businesses. The CDO Board's formation cements MMA's position as the leader in fostering the digital transformation of business, and represents another giant leap forward in its decade-long mission to future-proof all business to better connect with consumers.
Not a day goes by without the emergence of a new technology company or concept, while an old one disappears, and new products and practices proliferate against the backdrop of an emerging and unclear regulatory environment. The CDO Board will dissect the changes, drive industry thought-leadership, and formulate perspectives on lasting business value in managing the digital consumer experience in an increasingly complicated and connected world.
Marc Speichert, the London-based Chief Digital Officer with leading consumer healthcare company GSK Consumer Healthcare, will chair the board, whose makeup includes CDOs from consumer-packaged goods, automotive, retail, quick serve restaurants and other business verticals. Topics to be tackled include the reengineering of businesses toward fully digital operations, from distribution to supply-chain reformation and from application of data to installation of MarTech. Speichert is a former MMA Global Board member when he was CMO of L'Oreal.
"The role of the CDO has never been more important, as digital forms of conducting business have exploded in the last year. The goal of this board is to help companies build a well-balanced enterprise culture and transformation dynamics deeply founded on the interconnected Human, Technology and Business pillars and to shape the digital ecosystem's capabilities by considering a bold and holistic view to Digital transformation, Ethics, People and Process," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "During the pandemic, every company has come to realize that digital transformation is of greater importance than ever. And anecdotally, I've seen more and more CDMO (Chief Digital & Marketing Officer) roles appear in the last 15 months."
According to LinkedIn, there are 5,000 people with Chief Digital Officer in their current title and at companies with more than 1,000+ employees worldwide; 1,000 of which are in the U.S. Research by PwC in 2020 indicates that 21% of large public enterprises had created such a role.
"I am delighted and proud to chair the CDO Board. MMA's relentless drive to create and implement great change and thought leadership always impressed me since I first interacted with the members in the early days," said Speichert. "This extraordinary group of digital leaders is striving to shape industry thinking and address the ever-evolving needs of consumers and customers in our increasingly digital world – with the aim to bring real benefits to people and communities."
The first project to launch out of the CDO Board involves Oxford University and General Assembly to define the role and success dynamics of the chief digital officer, since it can entail such a wide variety of duties across the business landscape. The CDO Board will be doing digital transformation organization work with the MMA's Marketing Org Think Tank (MOSTT) and also work in MMA's soon to be launched Think Tank on Data (DATT) that has started work including a Data Maturity Benchmark in partnership with EY. Other projects in development will be announced in the near future.
The board is comprised of the following members from the EU and U.S.:
CDO Board Executive Committee
Chair: Marc Speichert, Global Chief Digital Officer, GSK Consumer Healthcare
Nitin Chaturvedi, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, KFC
Chris Chesebro, Chief Digital Officer, Wella
Ratnakar Lavu, Global Chief Digital & Information Officer, Nike
Sol Rashidi, Chief Analytics Officer, Estee Lauder
CDO Board Members at Large
Firdaus Bhathena, Chief Digital Officer, CVS Health
Eric Chaniot, Chief Digital Officer, Michelin
Brigitte King, Chief Digital Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
Yves Le Gelard, Chief Digital Officer, ENGIE
Rob Roy, former CDO Sprint & T-Mobile
Sanjay Srivastava, Chief Digital Officer, Genpact
Barbara Martin Coppola, Chief Digital Officer, IKEA
Philip Auerbach, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer, formerly Dunkin' Brands
Marc Fontaine, Digital Transformation Officer, formerly Airbus
Vision Statement
The MMA's Chief Digital Officer Board (CDO Board) serves to drive the fast-changing digital ecosystem and regulatory environment, leaning forward to dissect the changes, drive industry thought-leadership, and formulate perspectives on building lasting business value via digital & technology transformation.
The MMA's CDO Board will lead a platform and empower MMA community in integration and application of the next-generation digital experience to unlock new opportunities, reinvent partnerships throughout the ecosystem and provide clarity to the industry on the role of CDO to shape the digital transformation.
The MMA's CDO Board is striving to build a well-balanced enterprise culture and transformation dynamics deeply founded on the interconnected Human, Technology and Business pillars and to shape the digital ecosystem's capabilities by considering a bold and holistic view to Digital transformation, Ethics, People and Process.
Mission Statement
The MMA Chief Digital Officer Board provides a unique platform and community fueled by executives from a diverse set of industries. End to end organizational digital transformation is discussed openly and thoroughly. The best approaches and tools are brought forward by leveraging the thought-leadership, expertise and experience of the board members to create a better future for consumers. This future is built on transparency and impact, and builds value for our enterprises.
The Board will achieve this by leveraging powerful proprietary research, its in-depth knowledge of the digital ecosystem, and the collective expertise of CDOs & CTOs seeking to democratize, prioritize, and scale up their organization's digital transformation.
About the MMA:
Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers.
Members include: 1-800-Flowers.com, Adobe, Allstate, Ally Financial, American Eagle, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, Calvin Klein, Campbell's, Carbon, JPMorgan Chase, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chobani, Choice Hotels, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate Palmolive, Cuebiq, CVS Health, Dunkin' Brands, eBay, E*TRADE, ESPN, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Ford, Foursquare, General Motors Company, Google, GSK, Hilton Worldwide, IBM Watson, Jumpshot, Kellogg Company, LinkedIn, L'Oreal, Marriott International, Match Group, Mastercard, McDonald's, MillerCoors, Monster, NBCU, Pandora, Pinterest, PlaceIQ, Salesforce, Samsung, Snap Inc., SUBWAY, Target Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, T- Mobile, Turner Broadcasting, Twitter, Uber, Unilever, Verizon Media Group, Verizon Connect, Vibes, Walmart, Waze and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information see http://www.mmaglobal.com.
