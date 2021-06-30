NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the industry organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, launched today the Data in Marketing Think Tank (DATT) to create a critical space for data solutions providers to work directly and collaboratively with marketing leaders as they accelerate their application of data. The global think tank consists of institutes that will explore, analyze and roadmap different aspects of data application in marketing. Spearheading and directing each of DATT's institutes will be global tech leaders, LiveRamp, Snowflake and The Trade Desk.
"Data is a significant part of the marketing budget, but the data ecosystem is in a state of rapid evolution with constantly changing dynamics and increased regulation. Unfortunately, a disconnect between marketers and data solutions providers has prevented effective navigation of the now vast and complicated global data ecosystem," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "By uniting the companies driving the world into a data-driven future and the marketers on the forefront of the industry, we will bring order and understanding to the world of options and challenges in data."
Once the three institute leaders finalize members from the MMA's board of 80 senior marketers and 35 CMOs, they will begin to deliver white papers, design strategy roadmaps and host events. The institutes will focus on producing critical research and tools such as, case studies of cookieless cross-device data optimization driving business outcomes and upstream approaches and processes for successful data journeys (1st, 2nd, 3rd party data). MMA Global and EY have already kickstarted the think tank with their Data Maturity Impact Survey, which found less than thirteen percent of companies have mature consumer data skills and capabilities. As part of DATT, that survey will be used to develop an extensive data maturity benchmarking tool for all marketers.
The institutes and their missions include:
LiveRamp's Data Strategy Institute – Deliver the best practices, approaches and tools to guide marketers as they design their data strategy and look to measure the impact of their decisions. Members already include:
- Andrea Zaretsky – E*Trade's CMO
- Burcu Civelek Yuce – Akbank's EVP of Strategy, Digital Banking and Payment Systems
- Dara Treseder – Peloton's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
- Deborah Wahl – General Motors' Global CMO
- Jeni Gardner – Unilever's Senior Media Director
- Jill Baskin – Hershey's CMO
- Kay Vizon – Kroger's Director of Media Services
- Luke Kigel – Walgreens' VP of Media and Head of Walgreens' Advertising Group
- Rob Roy – T-Mobile's SVP and Head of New Business Innovation
- Tressie Lieberman – Chipotle's VP of Digital Marketing and Off-Premise
- Wanda Young – Samsung's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer
"Whether you are a marketer who is worried about having to balance performance and privacy, wants to collaborate with partners but doesn't want to give up control or move data beyond your four walls or prefers choice to being locked into a tech stack, at DATT, you'll learn that you don't have to make tradeoffs," said Dan Buckstaff, CMO at LiveRamp. "Our institute members are all thinking deeply about the enormous shifts taking place right now in data access and how the application of data across the customer journey will be impacted. The ideas and actions being considered are leading to a redefinition of customer engagement and deepening of first-party data strategies. We look forward to learning from this group and sharing the insights with the community at large."
Snowflake's Data Capabilities Institute – Provide guidance and education to help marketers build world-class data capabilities and innovation across their entire organization. Members already include:
- Anne- Gabrielle Dangu - Unilever's Media and CRM Director for France and Spain
- Jay Jaffin – Western Union's Chief Marketing and Digital Officer
- Kellyn Kenny - AT&T's Chief Marketing & Growth Officer
- Lauren Weinberg – Square's CMO
- Lex Bradshaw-Zanger – L'Oreal's UK and Ireland CMO
- Lina Polimeni - Eli Lilly's Chief Media Officer
- Linda Yaccarino – NBCU's Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships
- Mary Hines-Droesch – Citi's Managing Director and CMO, U.S. Consumer
- Norman de Greve – CVS Health's CMO
- Michael Lacorazza - Wells Fargo's EVP and Chief Marketing Officer
- Sol Rashidi - Estee Lauder's Chief Analytics Officer
"In today's constantly evolving world, it is critical for marketers to address the age-old problem of removing data silos and to bring all their data together for a complete picture of their business," Snowflake CMO, Denise Persson said. "For the first time, technology like the Snowflake Data Cloud is enabling marketers to power their marketing analytics with real-time, granular insights from all of their data in one platform. The launch of DATT and the Snowflake Data Capabilities Institute will provide the world's top marketers with the tools and capabilities needed to enter the age of integrated data and tie marketing investments to business outcomes."
The Trade Desk's Future of the Data Ecosystem Institute – Share perspective, research and insight of the major trends – future of identifiers, activating first-part data at scale to drive outcomes, simplifying a complex ecosystem, balance of consumer trust and privacy, while improving the advertising experience. Members already include:
- Amy Adams - McDonald's Global Head of Personalization
- Angela Zepeda - Hyundai's CMO
- Ayesha Gilarde - Match's CMO
- Barbara Martin Coppola - IKEA's CDO
- Brad Feinberg - Molson Coors' North America VP of Media and Consumer Engagement
- Dudu Mokholo - Samsung's CMO, Africa
- John Sheldon - SmileDirectClub's CMO
- Lex Bradshaw-Zanger - UK & Ireland, L'Oreal's CMO
- Linda Lee - Campbell Soup Co.'s CMO
- Renee Milliaressis - Colgate-Palmolive's Chief Media Officer
- Sarah Mansfield - Unilever VP Global Media Europe
- William White - Walmart's CMO
- Shenan Reed - L'Oreal's SVP and Head of Media
- Thomas Ranese - Uber's VP of Global Marketing
- Wanda Young - Samsung's Chief Marketing and Experience Officer
"The marketing landscape has seen dramatic shifts in the last year. From the accelerated consumer shift toward connected TV, to the imminent depreciation of third-party cookies, to new pressures to prove the ROI of advertising campaigns, marketers have to adapt at an unprecedented pace," said Jed Dederick, SVP, Global Client Development, The Trade Desk. "Working with DATT, The Trade Desk intends to arm marketers with the data and resources they need to succeed in this rapidly changing environment, so they can pioneer the future of modern marketing."
Now is the time to secure this unprecedented chance to show true hands-on leadership in an area that continues to be of major importance to marketing. To learn more and join the initiative, visit the website here.
About MMA Global:
Comprised of over 800 member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that, brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com.
About Snowflake
Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 187 of the 2020 Fortune 500 as of April 30, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
