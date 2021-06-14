NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the industry body dedicated to driving modern marketing and shaping the future of marketing, revealed the rankings for the annual MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index for Global and North American markets.
Rankings are now available, naming the marketing industry's top agencies, marketers, brands and solution providers that deliver the highest level of business impact through modern marketing campaigns.
The MMA SMARTIES identify and recognize the most innovative and effective modern marketing campaigns annually. The Business Impact Index expands the SMARTIES reach beyond the awards to benchmark what success looks like for the industry. To produce the rankings, the Index leverages the finalist and winner data from the previous year's SMARTIES Awards programs globally using a proprietary methodology to determine the business impact, assigning points to campaigns and the organizations behind them. The methodology for the Index was developed in close collaboration with WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness.
"We are excited to share the complete rankings with the entire marketing industry," said Erica DeLorenzo, SVP of Membership for MMA Global. "A ranking on the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index indisputably proves the impact of the collective work created by marketers, advertisers, agencies and providers alike, and establishes them as market leaders while setting the bar for what it takes to drive business growth in modern marketing and inspire the next big idea."
The most innovative companies driving impact and business growth through modern marketing across the globe are:
- Unilever – Advertiser
- Coca-Cola - Brand
- WPP - Holding Company
- Mindshare Worldwide - Agency Network
- Ogilvy - Creative Agency
- Mindshare – Media Agency
- T&A Ogilvy - Digital/Specialist Agency
- AdColony – Solution Provider
Unilever, Mindshare, and AdColony hold their #1 positions from last year's rankings.
In North America, the best, most innovative companies driving impact and business growth through modern marketing are:
- GlaxoSmithKline - Advertiser
- Los Angeles Rams– Brand
- Weber Shandwick– Agency Network
- Starmark– Creative Agency
- Mindshare – Media Agency
- Revolution Digital - Digital/Specialist Agency (tie)
- Weber Shandwick - Digital/Specialist Agency (tie)
- InMobi – Solution Provider
To access to the most comprehensive body of successful, award-winning work in modern marketing available today produced by the companies named on the Index, the MMA Case Study Hub—available exclusively to MMA membership—offers the insight and context as to why the work matters.. This robust database of more than 1,000 case studies, including a portfolio of the latest prize-winning Cannes Mobile Lions, helps both buyers and creators in the industry navigate the modern marketing landscape. Through real-world examples marketers can get inspired by seeing what others in their industry are doing or examine the work of leading modern marketing creators to inform hiring decisions --- and creators can evaluate the competition or gain insight into the past work of a prospective client to inform their approach to a specific creative challenge.
Both the Index and the Case Studies Hub are fueled by the SMARTIES award-winning and finalist campaigns. The 2021 SMARTIES Awards deadline is July 14th, with an early bird deadline of June 18th.For more information or to submit work for consideration, visit the SMARTIES Awards website.
Comprised of over 800 member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that, brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.
