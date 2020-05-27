BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that it has been named as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois. It is one of only 19 companies recognized in the program's 100-to-499-employee category this year, based on an analysis of nominees' workplace policies, practices and demographics as well as an employee work experience survey.
The statewide competition is sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.
The accolade is the latest in a series received by MNJ since January, including recognition on the CRN 2020 MSP Elite 150 and CRN Tech Elite 250 lists, advancement to Platinum Level status in the Dell Technologies Partner Program, and achievement of the new Cisco CX Specialization designation for maximizing customer satisfaction. These honors stemmed in part from MNJ's rapid growth, including a 23% overall revenue increase in 2019 that far outpaced other companies in the space.
"We have spent the last three years in an extensive company makeover that has included a heavy emphasis on corporate culture. Initiatives have ranged from running improvisation workshops to help our employees think creatively to overhauling our commission and health insurance plans, establishing quarterly coffee talks and mentoring programs, and adding paid time off for community service or volunteer activities," said MNJ President Susan Kozak. "These efforts have not only led directly to our Best Places to Work in Illinois honors but also have been instrumental in driving company growth."
The full list of 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois winners is posted at https://www.dhbusinessledger.com/business/20200519/business-ledger-honors-73-companies-as-best-places-to-work-in-illinois The final rankings will be announced at an August 20 awards ceremony, posted on the Business Ledger website, and published in a special commemorative section on September 14.
About MNJ Technologies
MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems, and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud, and other technologies. Founded in 2002, MNJ headquarters is in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com.