WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare providers have long struggled with patients not adhering to prescribed therapy which includes not attending scheduled clinic visits (no-show appointments range from 19 - 42%) or prematurely terminating treatment against the advice of their provider (self-discharge).
A first-of-its-kind study by Kaizenovate has proven that technology can step in to fill this gap, with digital health interventions like the newly developed Kanvas App significantly improving the treatment adherence success rate in chiropractic and physiotherapy patients.
Improving healthcare through technology, Kaizenovate developed the Kanvas App to support patients in their adherence to chiropractic and physiotherapy treatment plans. In addition to providing scheduling requests and patients' specific home exercise video library, the platform promotes patient engagement through gamification, providing points every time a patient attends their visits, which can be redeemed for healthcare products and services designed to maximize patient outcomes.
"A patient's adherence to the recommendations of their healthcare provider is the primary determinant of treatment success, often critical when the prescribed healthcare treatment involves chiropractic and physiotherapy to treat acute, subacute, and chronic musculoskeletal pain," said Dr. Jay Greenstein, CEO of Kaizenovate.
"Historical evidence suggests that two-thirds of patients involved in treatment programs including physiotherapy are not adherent with their prescribed treatment plans. But now, we've proven that the use of a mobile app can have a transformative impact on adherence. Having created a digital accountability partner will significantly move the needle for musculoskeletal health".
Recently published by JMIR, the Kanvas App was the basis of the Kaizenovate study, which proved that it could drive significantly greater care plan adherence for those who utilized the app.
The study compared adherence to prescribed physical health treatment among more than 4,000 patients attending multiple chiropractic rehabilitation clinics who did and did not choose to adopt a mobile app to complement their treatment.
Patients who downloaded the mobile app exhibited greater rates of completing their prescribed therapy visits than patients who did not download the app.
For patients who self discharged from care, the Kanvas App users had greater adherence to the treatment plans, with an increase of kept prescribed visits at 70% more than those who did not download the app.
Chiropractic and physiotherapy treatments have had historically low patient adherence rates. Digital accountability will revolutionize the industry and elevate the success rate for patients and providers alike.
The full study is available at https://rehab.jmir.org/2021/4/e31213/#ref1
About Kaizenovate
Kaizenovate is a consulting and technology company led by Dr. Jay Greenstein, which builds long-lasting mobile tech solutions for clients and the population at large. The company's mission is to improve healthcare through technology.
About the Kanvas App
The Kanvas App is a customized private practice app designed for patient engagement with their specific health care provider. The initial screen includes various tiles in which the patient can engage with the office. These tiles include contact us, about us, refer a friend, request an appointment, review us, and home exercise. In addition, a built-in gamification system, the rewards tile, was designed to reward the patient for attending their scheduled clinic appointments. This feature is Office of Inspector General compliant, offering an item as a reward valued at <US $15 once the patient completed 12 prescribed visits or was provider-discharged. This feature documents a running total of the number of clinic visits that the patient had attended. The feature is patient-directed, where they scan a QR code at the front desk of the clinic at every visit. When the patient reaches 12 prescribed visits or is provider-discharged, they are eligible for a reward.
