CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman, the multifamily industry's leading mobile engagement platform empowering owners and property managers to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a digitally connected resident experience, today announced a set of new product capabilities, including Online Events, powered by Zoom, and mobile-optimized staff messaging, to aid in the industry's response to the COVID-19 crisis and ongoing social distancing guidelines.
Available now through May 31, users of the Mobile Doorman platform can access in-app Online Events powered by Zoom on a first come, first served basis at no additional cost. With the new feature, property staff will be able to host in-app voice, video and screen sharing events with residents, allowing them to provide remote maintenance assistance, virtual happy hours and more when direct contact isn't available. To enroll in early access, users can visit info.mobiledoorman.com/online-events.
"Amidst social distancing, effective community building is emerging as a key pain point for our customers. With traditional ways of building a community in-person no longer available, property managers across the nation are looking for novel and innovative solutions" said Nitin Vig, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Doorman. "Online Events, powered by Zoom, is our next-generation solution to our customers' pain points."
Today's announcement also includes enhancements for staff users who can now use their mobile phones to manage resident and community-wide messaging with an all-new mobile-friendly interface. This will ensure that property managers who may not have access to their desktop computers can still communicate with their residents in a mobile-friendly way.
"Many communities are facing the reality of managing an entire community while remote. Today's enhancements are geared towards solving a very real problem: 'How can I communicate with, and help, my residents when face-to-face interaction isn't an option?'" added Mobile Doorman Director of Engineering, Matt Lins.
Since its announcement on March 23, Mobile Doorman Essential has launched with more than 200,000 residents across North America, at no-cost to their property management or ownership. Due to overwhelming demand, Mobile Doorman is also pleased to extend enrollment in its cost-free resident app through April 15.
Mobile-friendly enhancements are available to users of both Mobile Doorman Premium and Mobile Doorman Essential whereas Online Events, powered by Zoom are only available to Premium users. Current Essential users interested in setting up Online Events can also contact experience@mobiledoorman.com to launch their new resident app today. To learn how you can enroll in the cost-free Mobile Doorman Essential resident app, visit MobileDoorman.com/essential.
About Mobile Doorman:
Founded in 2014, Mobile Doorman has grown into the multifamily industry's leading mobile engagement platform empowering owners and property managers to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a digitally connected resident experience. Mobile Doorman's all-in-one custom solution enables customers to increase resident engagement using in-app messaging and surveys, reduce operating costs via mobile maintenance requests and package management, and drive revenue through amenity reservations and in-app lease renewals. For more information and a full list of functionality, visit www.MobileDoorman.com.
Media Contact
Will Clanfield
Director of Marketing
will@mobiledoorman.com
1-888-311-5711