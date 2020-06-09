NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising demand for on-site qualitative N95 respirator fit testing (RFT), Mobile Health (www.mobilehealth.net) has announced FIT KIT, an all-in-one RFT solution for small businesses.
The longtime provider of occupational health and employment screening, Mobile Health developed FIT KIT, allowing smaller enterprises to easily fit test workers at their place of business.
All businesses regulated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Respirator Standard CFR 1910.134 are required to complete respirator fit testing for workers, at least annually, to assure an adequate fit of their respirator masks, such as the N95.
As businesses open, re-entry guidance from the American Dental Association, the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) and other industry groups call for N95 respirator use by members.
Designed for up to 50 employees, FIT KIT is shipped directly to the workplace. It contains all the components* to easily perform fit testing, including the following:
- A step-by-step video with instructions.
- Testing hoods, nebulizers, solutions, alcohol swabs, and OSHA-compliant forms for submission.
- Supplemental webinar-based training to ensure businesses have all of the resources needed to successfully fit test workers.
* Businesses supply N95 masks for fit testing.
To ensure compliance and expedite the fit-testing process, FIT KIT includes a secure online medical clearance questionnaire for employees to complete prior to the kit's arrival. The FIT KIT online questionnaire assures business owners they are only fit testing those employees who are medically cleared to wear an N95 mask.
"Qualitative respirator fit testing has always been a mainstay of our business, but the COVID-19 pandemic amplified demand for this screening," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health Chief Executive Officer. The New York-based company fit-tested thousands of hospital workers on-site at the height of the health crisis, he added. And while the company can provide on-site RFTs for larger employers, "FIT KIT is Mobile Health's response to smaller businesses who need to adequately safeguard their workers while remaining OSHA-compliant."
