CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than a year after their third crowdfunding campaign surpassed $1 million, the Mobile Pixels team is back with DUEX Max, the lightweight monitor that is easily magnetized to any laptop.
As the world has adjusted to work-from-home or hybrid work models, people have taken inventory of the tools needed for success. A multi-screen setup is often essential. Carting second monitors from home to the office isn't practical, and outfitting two offices with multiple screens is expensive.
DUEX Max is the ultimate productivity tool for those who want the freedom to work anywhere. The latest offering from the team at Mobile Pixels, DUEX Max is compatible with any laptop and easily slides out from its housing when it's time to get to work.
Globally, the dual-screen laptop market is valued at more than $2B. Younger generations entering the workforce are demanding these tools for productivity at work and to enhance their after-work online entertainment experiences.
"DUEX Max is our best display yet, offering our largest screen, a full HD display, and two modes for use," said Jack Yao, CEO of Mobile Pixels. "Launching our fourth crowdfunding campaign in four years wouldn't be possible without the support of our backer community. Their feedback and early support have made it possible for us to continue to grow and improve our products."
DUEX Max features a 14.1" full HD IPS display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a 1080 pixel resolution and brightness of 300 nits, making it suitable for nearly every type of work. DUEX Max easily slides out to either side of the laptop screen and is plug-and-play. Portrait or presentation modes offer additional flexibility depending on the needs of each user.
Compatible with Windows or macOS operating systems, DUEX Max is available for pre-order in Gunmetal Grey, Rio Rouge, Mallard Green or Set Sail Blue. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/duexmax.
About Mobile Pixels, Inc.
Mobile Pixels Inc cares about your productivity. This Massachusetts-based team made up of manufacturing engineers and computer scientists were the first to market with their innovative line of lightweight, portable laptop monitors. They've combined the best technology to create a solution that increases productivity and makes it easy to work efficiently while traveling. Backed by MIT and Northeastern, Mobile Pixels aims to give consumers the freedom to swivel the screen freely while adjusting the angle at their discretion. To learn more visit, https://www.mobilepixels.us/.
Media Contact
Lauren Ratcliffe, Mobile Pixels, 9802397982, lauren@mobilepixels.us
SOURCE Mobile Pixels