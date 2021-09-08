NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a global not-for-profit organization focused on amplifying the voice of satellite mobile services users and innovators, today celebrated with organizations earning top satellite mobile innovation awards for 2021. Elias Naffah, CSP Formulation Manager from MSUA member organization NASA Glenn Research Center, provided the keynote for the ceremony and Nathan de Ruiter, Managing Director for Euroconsult Canada, announced the winning submissions.
"From dynamic satellite networks, 5G hybrid wireless innovations, and mobile ground solutions, to software-defined satellite networks for mobile, extreme remote connectivity, and new space advances, the nominations all had one thing in common; a focus on supporting and connecting mobile environments," says Lisa Dreher, President, MSUA. "The MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards program highlights the dedication of users and solution providers that are implementing and delivering mobile transformation in our industry. Congratulations to all the organizations that were nominated and earned awards in 2021," continues Dreher.
MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards 2021:
- Chairman's Award for Outstanding Innovation – Blue Sky Network: Blue Sky Network's SkyLink provides a versatile air, land, and sea solution that enhances the safety and efficiency of operations, even in the most remote, austere locations on the planet.
- Company to Watch – Ovzon: Ovzon T6 is the smallest, lightest, and fastest terminal in its class with the ability to transmit up to 50 Mbps and receive greater than 120 Mbps, all in a compact laptop sized form factor.
- Top Government Mobile Innovation – Kymeta: Kymeta's u8 and Kymeta Connect provide future-proof connectivity anytime, anywhere. Kymeta's solutions enable first responders to save lives and property quickly and efficiently without having to worry about reliable connectivity.
- Top Mobile Marketing Campaign – Solstar Space: Solstar Space embarked on a Regulation Crowdfunding Round under Reg CF in 2020 that closed in January of 2021. The goal was to raise approximately $535,000. The campaign was over-subscribed and reached over $1.1 million.
- Top Connected Mobile Platform Innovation – Iridium: Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, Iridium GMDSS, is the first and only maritime safety solution that covers 100% of the globe with real-time satellite connectivity.
- Top Mobile User Experience – ST Engineering iDirect: ST Engineering iDirect's Advanced SATCOM Mobility enables fast-moving remotes to automatically cross multiple spot beams within a short period of time, maintaining a constant IP session.
- Top New Space Startup Innovation – Kythera: The Kythera Operating System (KOS) manages and optimizes satellite payload resources along with ground-based assets, providing autonomous, real-time space network provisioning and operations that take full advantage of today's flexible, high-throughput satellites.
- Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution – Intelsat: Intelsat FlexMove is the only high-throughput satellite connectivity service designed to keep land mobile users connected in remote and hard to reach locations.
- Top 5G Wireless Mobile Innovation – Omnispace: Omnispace One Global Network is a proposed global 5G standards-based non-terrestrial network (NTN) that will offer commercial, enterprise and government devices ubiquitous communications worldwide.
- Top ESG Impact Mobile Innovation – Inmarsat: Inmarsat's GX10A and GX10B Arctic demonstrates a unique partnership between government and industry to provide first-time-ever wideband coverage over the Arctic.
The distinguished judges panel reviewed over 40 nominations from around the globe to ultimately name the top submission for each award category. MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards Judges Panel 2021 included:
- Nathan de Ruiter, Managing Director, Euroconsult Canada
- Erwan Emilian, Chairman, MSUA
- Tim Farrar, Telecom, Media, Finance Associates
- Dean Gobrecht, Asset Intelligence Manager, Marten Transport
- Charles Walker, Space Shuttle Astronaut/Communications Expert
Sponsors for the annual awards program included Premier Title Sponsor, Ovzon; Momentum Sponsor, Pathfinder Digital; Table Sponsors Blue Sky Network, Inmarsat, Kymeta, and Solstar Space; and sponsors Intelsat, Iridium, Knight-Sky, Kythera, Omnispace, and ST Engineering iDirect.
MSUA also welcomed 13 new members in 2021 including Blue Sky Network, ComTech, Horizon Maritime, Kythera, Marten Transport, Mission Microwave, MIL-SAT, NASA, Ovzon, Orbit CS, Santander Teleport, ST Engineering iDirect, and the UNHCR.
MSUA is currently offering Early Bird memberships and sponsorships for the 2022 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. To learn more and apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a not-for-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobility Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.
