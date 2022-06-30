The 9th annual Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials conference is officially launched to help R&D operation executives support more patients remotely and to understand where these technologies won't work to ensure full patient support while managing invaluable data collection.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced today the launch of the 9th annual Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials conference taking place September 12, 2022 in Boston at the Westin Copley Place. The 2022 event is focused on how pharma can assess and implement these technologies to support more patients remotely and to understand fit for purpose.
The Mobile Technologies in Clinical Trials conference also addresses the cultural barriers and brings an example from the healthcare system side to keep up with best practices for patient remote support. Digital and mobile tools are especially essential to supporting a diverse patient population including age, geography and underrepresented people.
"This year's meeting has the largest number of representatives from biopharma to date, who will report on the progress of their mobile and digital technology initiatives and demonstrate the impact of those initiatives on patient access," said Kate Woda, Director, Mobile Technologies in Clinical Trials.
Participating pharma and biotech companies include:
Gilead
Sanofi
Takeda
AbbVie
Moderna
Janssen
Roche
Pfizer
Novartis
Eli Lilly
Novo Nordisk
BMS
Bayer
The meeting's keynotes and some of the featured speakers include:
Keynote Speaker Dr Denise Basow, Chief Digital Officer, Ochsner Health System, shares Ochsner Health System's progress with digital medicine in care and what we can learn in clinical research.
Three FDA representatives from the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) and Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) present updates on digital health technologies (DHT) in clinical trials draft guidance, followed by a town hall style Q&A panel.
Jean-Remy Behaeghel, VP, Digital, Moderna Therapeutics shares how Moderna created and implemented their digital-first organizational infrastructure that has transformed the way clinical research is getting done.
Jennifer Goldsack, CEO, Digital Medicine Society (DiME) along with Novartis, AbbVie, Pfizer and the National Eczema Association will share exclusive results on the 1st demonstration project on the Principles of Digital Clinical Measures.
The 9th Mobile Technologies in Clinical Trials returns in-person, immediately followed by DPHARM on September 13th and 14th. To learn more, please visit Mobile Technologies in Clinical Trials.
About Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials
Mobile in Clinical Trials® is the first conference, founded in 2013 to convene clinical trial operation and digital leaders to get the best access, deploy and scale strategies for applying mobile/digital tools to connect and empower patients, and obtain better outcomes in drug development/clinical research. Each year, we bring forward the latest experience-based case studies while presenting fresh ideas to advance fit for purpose, adoption and scale of remote digital solutions.
About The Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.
Media Contact
Allyson Adams, Conference Forum, 6462906797, allyson@tcfllc.org
SOURCE Conference Forum