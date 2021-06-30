HOUSTON , June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unvired Inc. today announced that its Mobile Work Orders solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Mobile Work Orders integrates with SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA® and eliminates paper-based asset maintenance processes to enhance asset reliability, increase wrench time, and improve data quality for asset heavy industries like oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, utilities, and mining and metals, among others.
"As a proud SAP partner, we're excited to have our enterprise asset management (EAM) application, Mobile Work Orders, available on SAP Store," said Unvired CEO, Alok Pant. "Now, businesses that use the SAP Plant Maintenance module worldwide will have easy access to a mobile EAM app that streamlines asset maintenance operations and enables field service technicians and plant personnel to perform asset inspections, execute work orders, create notifications, and access work permits, forms and checklists. Users can conduct a free trial of the Mobile Work Orders app using their own sample data." Businesses in North America, Europe and other geographies are already benefiting from Mobile Work Orders.
Verified reviews collected and hosted on G2.com that appear on SAP Store include:
"The app is intuitive and easy to use, requiring very little training to field workers. Response times are fast and the app performance is quick. The app has the ability work connected and disconnected. This is a big plus in our remote areas. The app allows the users to complete electronically what they would normally be doing on a paper form or verbal report to an analyst. The app gives the field workers more ownership in the process of their work flow."
"It's easy to implement and works great on different platforms like IOS or Windows. The best part is, it can be customized based on business processes."
Unvired's Mobile Work Orders app works offline on iOS, Android, and Windows devices. The app empowers field technicians and asset management workers to access work orders, operations, equipment, materials, object lists and other data on mobile devices anytime, anywhere – even without internet connectivity. Users can also access documents and procedures, get map-views, scan barcodes and RFID tags, upload images, and submit e-signatures. What's more, Unvired offers flexible deployment options – both cloud and on premise – making it easier for businesses to deploy as they like.
Core functionalities of the Mobile Work Orders app include:
- Inspections based on work orders or notifications
- Unlocking of work orders and inspections based on GPS location or RFID tags
- Notification processing with the ability to click pictures and upload documents
- Work order execution with material and time confirmation
- Integration of digital forms and work permits
- Master data management of functional locations and equipment
- Hierarchical display of equipment and locations with offline access to related documents
- Stock overview of materials and spare parts
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
Unvired Inc. is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About Unvired
Unvired is an SAP partner that enables the Connected Worker and develops Low Code applications. Unvired offers mobile EAM apps for Work Orders, Operator Rounds, Work Permits, Digital Forms, and Inventory/Warehouse Management that are quick to deploy. Unvired is committed to helping its clients realize the benefits of digital enterprise at a disruptively low cost and time to implement. For more information, visit us on the web at https://unvired.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unvired-inc/
