CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the Innovative Minds Scholarship. Created to help celebrate and encourage the spirit of innovation, embraced in all aspects of MobileDemand.

"As the speed of emerging technology increases, so too does the demand for skilled, quality talent," said MobileDemand Director of Human Resources, Christie Bielenberg. "In support of industry growth and workforce preparedness, we are pleased to announce our inaugural MobileDemand Innovation Scholarship, intended to stimulate and honor excellence in academics and involvement of technology's future leaders."

MobileDemand will award a $1,000 scholarship to two (2) fulltime undergraduate students attending a 4-year college or university in the United States. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on their academic accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and participation in both school and community activities while pursuing an undergraduate degree in engineering, business or communications related major. Other eligibility requirements and the application can be found at ruggedtabletpc.com/scholarship.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.

Leslie Griggs, MobileDemand, 319-363-4121, Lgriggs@mobiledemand.com

